Daneika Dickenson crowned as Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Daneika Dickenson has been crowned as Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen 2024. 20-year-old Dickenson was crowned following a special finals ceremony hosted on Saturday evening.



Tyanna Richards was crowned as the 1st runner up, followed by Tonia Manners as the 2nd.



This year's Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen also had its first ever swimsuit competition, even her walk is going viral across social media.

The Winning Gown

Notably Daneika Dickenson won the crown with a whopping 710 points as she graced the stage with her beauty and immense talent. She had already become the favourite of everyone during the Swimsuit Showcase with her elegant ramp walk and dance.The queen was presented with the sachet and the crown by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who extended his immense congratulations to her.

The winner looked dazzling as she carried a beautiful shiny blue coloured body-fit gown which she paired with transparent heels and white coloured earrings. Dickeson stunned everyone with her beautiful dress (PC - Facebook Dickeson wore her hair in a bun while the tail of her gown completed the final look.

Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen 2024

Notably, six young females contested to become the queen of this year and all of them impressed the judges and showcased their immense talent which lies in the youth of St Kitts and Nevis.



These were Jutambien Kelly, Vanessa Simon, Daneika Dickenson, Tyanna Richards, Tonia Manners and Mikaya Collins. Six contestants for St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant Following the pageant, Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, also took to Facebook to extend his congratulations to the queen. He outlined, “Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen, the Dazzling Darling, Daneika Dickenson.”



“Your grace, talent, and brilliance lit up the stage, and this well-deserved victory is a testament to your hard work and poise,” he added.



The Minister also congratulated the runner ups and noted that pageant was a beautiful showcase of elegance and determination. He lauded Jason Amory and his team for organising such a magical night.





The pageant was held as part of the celebrations for the highly anticipated St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, also known as, Sugar Mas.

Daneika Dickenson

Daneika Dickenson is a vibrant and ambitious young woman who is passionately advocating for gender equality in the workplace. She is determined to pave the way for women to thrive in usually male dominated industries.



The winner also has a keen love for music, arts, theatre and dance which reflects her creative spirit, and she also balances this with her passion for business and science.



She also gives back by teaching young girls baton twirling and help them in building confidence and self-expression through this art form.



Meanwhile, her ultimate goal is to become a certified chartered accountant, and she uses her love for mathematics to break boundaries in the financial world.