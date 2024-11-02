American Airlines to start additional flights to Saint Lucia from JFK

The service was announced by the air carrier back in May 2024 and aims to ease passengers looking to travel between the two destinations.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is reminding the public about the additional flights of American Airlines that will be arriving from John F Kennedy Airport, New York to Hewanorra International Airport in Saint Lucia on 7th of December, 2024.

The service was announced by the air carrier back in May 2024 and aims to ease passengers looking to travel between the two destinations.

The flights will bring much needed winter escape for New Yorkers who wish to experience a tropical environment in NY’s icing cold winter.

Announcing the flights, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said that the American Airlines will offer additional non-stop Saturday service. The flights will depart JFK on 6:59Am and arrive at Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport at 12:39PM.

“Imagine relaxing on pristine shores, exploring lush rainforests, and indulging in delicious local cuisine. Whether you're seeking adventure, romance, or simply a break from the hustle and bustle, Saint Lucia has something for everyone,” added the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

American Airlines will operate on this route with their Boeing 737-800. The 4h 30 minute flight will be nonstop, providing an ease of travel for passengers.

The passengers will be able to choose between Basic Economy, Main Cabin. And the Business Class on the additional flights.

The seats on the Business Class cabin on the inaugural flight are selling fast, with the American Airlines website showing only 5 seats for December 7, 2024.

Notably, the return flight will depart UVF at 1:45M and arrive at the JFK Airport on 6:05PM.

As the winter season approaches, Americans and Europeans are coming forward to the tropical destinations to enjoy warm climates.

Furthermore, there is already flights from Saint Lucia to JFK, but this additional connectivity will provide more seats to passengers looking for Christmas getaways.

Saint Lucia is expecting a large footfall of tourists as the season has already kickstarted with a boom. This will provide great opportunities for small business owners, hospitality and service industry, local travel and tour guides among others.