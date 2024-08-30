Friday, 30th August 2024
Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred coming to Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred is all set to receive grand welcome in Saint Lucia upon his return on September 24, 2024. A special and comprehensive program will be organized to celebrate and honour Olympics Gold Medalist. 

A warm reception will be hosted at the airport when she will touch down in Saint Lucia with the music and dance beats. She will be honored by thousands of supporters who celebrated her massive and historic victory at Olympic stage in Paris. 

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire announced the plans of the government for celebration events. He added that Julien is coming and a comprehensive program will be held across the country. 

The dynamic lineup of activities will be hosted to extend greetings and gratitude for creating history. She will be honored with special rewards by the country and the grand motorcade rally will be rallied across Saint Lucia

She will met with the people and her supporters who extended best wishes to her during Olympics. He added that this is time to be together and mark a day with history by extending welcome to the national hero with ultimate celebration. 

He also invited Saint Lucians to start their preparation for the celebration. 

Julien Alfred is no new to anyone when talking about the recently held 2024 Paris Olympics Games. She won first medal for Saint Lucia at the global stage and secured Gold at women’100m. 

She  defeated USA’s most decorated Sha’Carri Richardon and brought glory to her country. However, her winning streak did not end up with one medal as she also won silver medal in women’s 200m final. 

She created history at global stage and become the only athlete from Saint Lucia to win two Olympic medals at the same event. 

Being a native of small island nation, she made her country proud as for the first time national anthem of Saint Lucia was being played at the Olympic stage. 

Julien Alfred was the only athlete from Saint Lucia who won medals at Paris Games and positioned the country above from several big countries. 

She made headlines during her victory as she was the most searched topic at the time. People searched about Saint Lucia in a massive amount due to Julien Alfred. 

