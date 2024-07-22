Julien Alfred sets NR in London before Paris Olympics, PM Pierre congratulates

The sprint queen of Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred, has set a new national milestone in the 200 meters at the London Diamond League. She clocked an amazing 21.86 seconds and secured second position finish overall after competing against some of the top sprinters in the world.



The women’s 200m is being considered an epic competition as Dina Asher-Smith charged ahead, but Julien Alfred and Gabby Thomas gave chase, with Thomas just edging out the victory at the finish line in a Meet Record of 21.82.



This remarkable feat has confirmed Alfred’s selection at Paris Olympics 2024 with the Saint Lucian leaders expressing their immense pride over her.



Prime Minister Philip J Pierre took to Facebook to congratulate her and remarked, “Congratulations Julien Alfred. Looking forward to your performance in Paris! We are proud of you.”



Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire also congratulated her and said, “We all supported you, Julien Alfred, during your race this morning. The island stands proud, and we know you continue to represent us in the best way possible.



The recent performance has also solidified Julien Alfred’s status as one of the premier athletes in the Caribbean. The time of 21.86 seconds has not only set a new national record for Saint Lucia but has also placed the athlete among the top sprinters in the world this season.



The race was very intense, with Gabby Thomas of the United States winning the event at a time of 21.82 seconds, while Alfred’s explosive beginning and powerful stride allowed her to keep pact with the winner and ultimately cross the finish line in the 2nd position.



The 3rd position was bagged by Britisher Dina Asher-Smith as she crossed the line in 22.07 seconds.



As the Paris Olympics is nearing, Alfred’s record breaking performance in London is a promising sign of her preparedness for the upcoming international games. The athlete has always made her country proud with making new records every time she runs on the track.