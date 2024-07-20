Saint Lucia: SLHTA donates over $100,000 in supplies to hurricane-hit islands

Saint Lucia: In a significant development, the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association is donating the much needed supplies to St Vincent and Grenada which were devastated by the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The association will be sending more than $100,000 in supplies to assist in relief efforts.



These supplies were collected from July 4 to 12 through SLHTA’s supply drive with SLHTA member companies and private citizens having contributed hygiene supplies, non-perishable food items, water, beverages, paediatrics supplies, clothing and linen.



According to the information, following the passage of the Category 5 hurricane, the SLHTA immediately activated its Disaster Relief Committee and engaged its sister agencies – the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association as well as Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association.



This engagement was made to coordinate efforts to deliver the essentials supplied to the impacted families and communities.



It is to be noted that the supplies have been chartered by boat to Mayreau, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, Union Island as well as Grenada on Thursday, July 18, 2024.



As the small vessel began its journey, the SLHTA’s President Paul Collymore stated that the region has unfortunately been reminded of its vulnerability, which is why it becomes essential that each individual continues to make concerted efforts to tackle the pressing issue of climate change and build resilience.



He further noted that he is proud of the Caribbean unity which have been displayed so far in the collective response to this crisis and he also thanked all the members who stepped up to the plate.



In addition to this, the CEO of the association, Noorani Azeez said that is heart go out to all affected by this devastating hurricane and added that this disaster shows the vulnerability of the small island developing states.



He continued to say that the SLHTA will always stand ready to assist in times of such crisis and the team is committed to provide support and aid to its neighbours.