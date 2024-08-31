American Airlines launches nonstop flights to Saint Lucia, beginning Dec 7

Saint Lucia: The well renowned air carrier, American Airlines is all set to introduce new nonstop additional flights between New York and Saint Lucia, beginning from December 7, 2024.



The additional services comes at a perfect time, which will cater to the needs of the travellers who are seeking an ideal getaway during peak holiday season.



While announcing development through its official Facebook account, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted, "Starting December 7, you'll have even more options to fly from New York to the stunning island of Saint Lucia! Whether you're craving a tropical getaway or planning a festive escape, now is the perfect time to book your trip."



The authority further noted that tickets are on sale now for people looking to travel to Saint Lucia in December. They asked travelers to visit the airline's official website or call their travel advisors today.



They also asked everyone to not miss their chance to be inspired by the beauty of Saint Lucia with more flight choice to fit their schedule. "Secure your seats today and get ready for sun-soaked beaches, lush landscapes, and unforgettable adventures. Book now and start your journey to paradise" noted SLTA.

The schedule of new nonstop Saturday flights from New York to Saint Lucia is as follows:

Flight AA3076 will be departing the John F Kennedy Airport in New York at 7 am while it will arrive at Hewanorra International Airport in Saint Lucia at 12:30 pm.

The return flight AA2571 will depart Saint Lucia at 4:20 pm and it will arrive in New York at 10:20 pm.

Not only this, but Saint Lucia’s Senior Sales Manager for North America, Richard Moss, also took to Facebook to inform the travelers and said, “Get covered in Sunshine in Saint Lucia this winter, on the New AA flight from JFK Saturdays. Starting December 7, 2024!”



Not only this, but American Airlines' introduction of a second daily flight from Miami also led to a huge push to visitor arrivals in July 2024, following which the airline showcased its utmost trust in the destination and launched this seasonal service.