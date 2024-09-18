Meet the Ambassadors: 6 contestants revealed for Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen Pageant 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The 2024-2025 Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen Pageant has officially revealed its six new ambassadors who will be competing for the coveted title on December 19, 2024.



The pageant which takes place annually as part of the highly anticipated carnival Sugar Mas is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors this year.



The six women that are chosen to represent the nation’s beauty, talent and grace are set to take the stage in what is said to be the most spectacular Sugar Mas event to date.

The ambassadors revealed during a brief ceremony on Tuesday are as follows:

Ambassador #1: Jutambien Kelly

Ambassador #2: Vanessa Simon

Ambassador #3: Daneika Dickenson

Ambassador #4: Tyanna Richards

Ambassador #5: Tonia Manners

Ambassador #6: Mikaya Collins

This year’s pageant is considered to be highly exciting as it features a separate swimsuit competition. Carnival Chairwoman Shannon Hawley said that the decision to create a standalone swimsuit showcase is aimed at maximizing entertainment while ensuring efficient time management during the main event.



“We want to add more excitement and ensure that the final event on December 19 doesn’t run into the early hours of the morning,” said Hawley. “By introducing the swimsuit showcase on December 8, we can give the contestants their moment to shine in two different segments, all while keeping the main competition concise and crowd-friendly.”



Not only this, but the Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, also expressed excitement over revealing the six young ambassadors, who he said will be one of the flag bearers of the carnival product.



Minister Duggins noted, “ We have selected six wonderful young ladies to go out and represent us as ambassadors and anyone that wins I believe the country will be in a good position.”



While revealing these young ladies, the carnival committee noted, “To the daughters of this great land, by the grace of the crown, you have been chosen. Within these letters lies an invitation to stand among the honored. To walk a path lit by the legacy of those who came before you.”



It further noted that this is a summons, not just to a competition but to a duty, one that demands their poise, strength, and unwavering commitment to the values the island nation holds dear.



These six females are all set to ignite the stage with their commitment and enthusiasm to showcase the best of their talents on December 19.