Star of the Seas brings more than 7,400 passengers to St. Kitts

The arrival of the Star of the Seas boosted business for taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, vendors and other tourism stakeholders as thousands of passengers explored St. Kitts throughout the day.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Star of the Seas docked in Port Zante in Basseterre on Thursday on its third visit to the island for the summer season with 7,421 passengers onboard after sailing from St Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.

Thousands of passengers came ashore and filled the streets of Basseterre. They visited local shops, purchased souvenirs, jewellery, perfumes, and locally made crafts. Visitors also explored the city’s historic landmarks like the Independence Square, The Circus with the Berkeley Memorial, and St. George’s Anglican Church.

“Many passengers explored the streets of Basseterre, browsing local shops and experiencing the city's unique charm, while others embarked on guided island tours, discovering the rich history, culture, and natural beauty that make Saint Kitts a premier Caribbean destination,” shared St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on their official Facebook page along with a carousel of images.

The arrival of the Star of the Seas also increased business for taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurants, and other tourism players as thousands of visitors explored the island throughout the day.

Many visitors went on guided island tours. which included visits to Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Black Rocks, and travel on the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others spent their day at the beaches in Frigate Bay and the South East Peninsula, while some enjoyed hiking on Mount Liamuiga, snorkelling, sailing trips to Nevis, playing golf, casino games, and dining at local restaurants and bars.

The 250,000 gross ton Icon-class ship has a capacity of about 7,600 passengers and previously docked at Port Zante on June 18 and July 9. Its last planned summer port of call is on August 20.