Allure of the Seas brings 6,700+ cruise passengers to St. Kitts

The Allure of the Seas docked at Port Zante, as officials welcomed one of the world's largest cruise ships to St. Kitts during its Eastern Caribbean voyage.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Allure of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, arrived at Port Zante on Tuesday with 6,702 passengers.

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) welcomed the vessel and its passengers to the Federation. It said that this visit reflects St. Kitts' strong position as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean.

SCASPA extends a warm welcome to all passengers and crew and wishes them an enjoyable visit as they experience St. Kitts' hospitality, culture, and attractions, said the authority via an official Facebook page.

SCASPA said that the arrival of the vessel will support tourism and will also bring economic benefits to the island.

As one of the world's largest cruise ships, the vessel's call reinforces St. Kitts' position as a leading Caribbean cruise destination and contributes significantly to the island's tourism and economic activity, further read the post.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas warmly welcomed the cruise ship. He said that the arrival of Allure of the Seas shows the growing demand to travel to St. Kitts. The Minister further noted that the passengers visiting the island onboard the cruise ship will experience the local culture and explore various attractions.

Its visit underscores St. Kitts’ growing reputation as a premier Caribbean cruise destination, generating valuable economic activity while giving thousands of visitors the opportunity to experience the island’s renowned hospitality, rich culture, and unique attractions, read a post shared by Minister Douglas.

Allure of the Seas is carrying out an eight-day round-trip across the Eastern Caribbean. The cruise ship departed from Port Everglades of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 25, and made its first stop in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following departure from St. Kitts, the vessel will continue its voyage through St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and CocoCay in The Bahamas before heading back to Florida on August 2.