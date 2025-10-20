Trinidad and Tobago: 3-month-old found dead in Point Fortin, Police investigate

The baby was discovered lying on her back in a plywood structure with no electricity and showed no signs of violence, according to police reports.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 3-month-old baby girl was found dead in her Point Fortin home on Saturday, October 18th around 8:19 a.m. The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Ariel Angel Loyalty Felix, told authorities that she had fed the child and put her to bed around 12:30 a.m. but found her unresponsive around 7:27 a.m.

According to police reports, upon receiving the information about the incident and after that officers including Sgt Bajan and PC Roberts immediately responded to a report of a sudden death at Sugar Hill, Boodoo Street, Warden Road.

The reports further claimed that upon arrival, police interviewed Ariel Angel Loyalty Felix, 23, the mother of the child, as she told them that she fed her daughter about 12:30 a.m. and after that the two went off to bed.

She further stated that when she went to check on her daughter around 7:27 a.m., Ariel ‘the baby’ was unconscious. After that she started panicking and immediately contacted Emergency Health Services (EHS) and notified them about the baby’s condition but the infant could not be revived.

The authorities claimed that the baby was discovered laying on her back in a 20 x 25-foot plywood structure and there was no electricity. They further added that no marks of violence were found on the body of the baby.

They also claimed that the District Medical Officer officially pronounced the baby dead and had the body taken to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Additionally they stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing as they are trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago is shocked with this incident as they turned to social media platform to express their concern and condolences. The community is blaming the mother of the child stating, “Most likely SIDS but mama supposed to know by now an infant doesn't sleep through the night she is supposed to check at least every 2hrs. First Lady I know to wake up so late with a newborn.”