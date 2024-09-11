Winair adds Barbados to its Caribbean Network with flights beginning from Nov 15

Barbados: The St Maarten based regional airline, Winair, is all set to launch non stop flights to and from Barbados which is a popular destination for business as well as leisure in the Caribbean.



According to the information, the air carrier will kick off the flights from November 15, 2024 and will operate six flights a week between St Maarten and Barbados through its ATR 42 aircraft.



The airline will also offer direct flights from Barbados to Saint Lucia twice a week, Martinique twice week and Dominica thrice a week.

Winair’s flight schedule to and from Barbados this winter is as follows:



St. Maarten to/from Barbados

- WM-863: Monday, 10:30am - 12:30pm

- WM-851: Tuesday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)

- WM-855: Wednesday, 15:45 - 18:10 (1 stop)

- WM-851: Thursday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)

- WM-869: Friday, 11:05 - 14:05 (1 stop)

- WM-855: Saturday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)

- WM-863: Monday, 13:05 - 16:05 (1 stop) (Barbados to St. Maarten)

- WM-852: Wednesday, 08:35 - 11:00 (1 stop) (Barbados to St. Maarten)

- WM-872: Friday, 08:20 - 10:20 (Barbados to St. Maarten)

- WM-869: Friday, 14:40 - 16:40 (Barbados to St. Maarten)



Saint Lucia to/from Barbados

- WM-852: Wednesday, 07:15 - 08:00

- WM-872: Friday, 07:00 - 07:45

- WM-851: Tuesday, 19:00 - 19:45 (Barbados to Saint Lucia)

- WM-851: Thursday, 19:00 - 19:45 (Barbados to Saint Lucia)



Fort de France to/from Barbados

- WM-869: Friday, 13:20 - 14:05

- WM-863: Monday, 13:05 - 13:50 (Barbados to Fort de France)



Dominica to/from Barbados

- WM-851: Tuesday, 17:25 - 18:25

- WM-855: Wednesday, 17:10 - 18:10

- WM-851: Thursday, 17:25 - 18:25

- WM-855: Saturday, 17:25 - 18:25

- WM-852: Wednesday, 08:35 - 09:35 (Barbados to Dominica)

- WM-856: Wednesday, 18:45 - 19:45 (Barbados to Dominica)

- WM-856: Saturday, 19:00 - 20:00 (Barbados to Dominica)



These additional services will allow more travellers to travel to and from Barbados throughout Winair’s Caribbean network as they will have same day connection options to Antigua, St Barth, Saba, St Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis and Tortola.



Following the announcement of this development, the CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklin noted that she is delighted to welcome Winair’s new direct flights to Barbados which significantly enhances the connectivity within the Caribbean.



She said that this development not only makes Barbados more accessible to the Caribbean neighbours but also fosters greater cultural and economic exchanges.