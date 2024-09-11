Wednesday, 11th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Winair adds Barbados to its Caribbean Network with flights beginning from Nov 15

According to the information, the air carrier will kick off the flights from November 15, 2024 and will operate six flights a week between St Maarten and Barbados through its ATR 42 aircraft.

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Barbados: The St Maarten based regional airline, Winair, is all set to launch non stop flights to and from Barbados which is a popular destination for business as well as leisure in the Caribbean.

According to the information, the air carrier will kick off the flights from November 15, 2024 and will operate six flights a week between St Maarten and Barbados through its ATR 42 aircraft.

The airline will also offer direct flights from Barbados to Saint Lucia twice a week, Martinique twice week and Dominica thrice a week.
Winair’s flight schedule to and from Barbados this winter is as follows:

St. Maarten to/from Barbados
- WM-863: Monday, 10:30am - 12:30pm
- WM-851: Tuesday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)
- WM-855: Wednesday, 15:45 - 18:10 (1 stop)
- WM-851: Thursday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)
- WM-869: Friday, 11:05 - 14:05 (1 stop)
- WM-855: Saturday, 16:00 - 18:25 (1 stop)
- WM-863: Monday, 13:05 - 16:05 (1 stop) (Barbados to St. Maarten)
- WM-852: Wednesday, 08:35 - 11:00 (1 stop) (Barbados to St. Maarten)
- WM-872: Friday, 08:20 - 10:20 (Barbados to St. Maarten)
- WM-869: Friday, 14:40 - 16:40 (Barbados to St. Maarten)

Saint Lucia to/from Barbados
- WM-852: Wednesday, 07:15 - 08:00
- WM-872: Friday, 07:00 - 07:45
- WM-851: Tuesday, 19:00 - 19:45 (Barbados to Saint Lucia)
- WM-851: Thursday, 19:00 - 19:45 (Barbados to Saint Lucia)

Fort de France to/from Barbados
- WM-869: Friday, 13:20 - 14:05
- WM-863: Monday, 13:05 - 13:50 (Barbados to Fort de France)

Dominica to/from Barbados
- WM-851: Tuesday, 17:25 - 18:25
- WM-855: Wednesday, 17:10 - 18:10
- WM-851: Thursday, 17:25 - 18:25
- WM-855: Saturday, 17:25 - 18:25
- WM-852: Wednesday, 08:35 - 09:35 (Barbados to Dominica)
- WM-856: Wednesday, 18:45 - 19:45 (Barbados to Dominica)
- WM-856: Saturday, 19:00 - 20:00 (Barbados to Dominica)

These additional services will allow more travellers to travel to and from Barbados throughout Winair’s Caribbean network as they will have same day connection options to Antigua, St Barth, Saba, St Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis and Tortola. 

Following the announcement of this development, the CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklin noted that she is delighted to welcome Winair’s new direct flights to Barbados which significantly enhances the connectivity within the Caribbean. 

She said that this development not only makes Barbados more accessible to the Caribbean neighbours but also fosters greater cultural and economic exchanges.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis launches project to minimize harmful effects of invasive a...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Scotiabank's New Kingston branch to reopen on Monday

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

"I intend to respect the period of mourning", says PM Harris on concerns...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

NHS apology quote (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

Scottish NHS board formally apologises over its historic involvement with...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Female doctor found dead in waters of Friendship Beach in Bequia (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Female doctor found dead in waters of Friendship Beach in Bequia

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Minister Duggins congratulates Blue Runners for winning T20 Explosion cricket tournament
Caribbean

Minister Duggins congratulates Blue Runners for winning T20 Explosion cri...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Kenyan YouTuber 'African Tigress' explores Nevis' vibrant Mango Festival...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Bahamas

Remembering the Devastation: Bahamas still recovering 5 years after Monst...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024