Kenyan YouTuber 'African Tigress' explores Nevis' vibrant Mango Festival 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: A well renowned Youtuber from Kenya known as the African Tigress recently visited Nevis to be part of the highly anticipated Mango Festival 2024. She recently shared her vlog on her official YouTube account calling the festival a vibrant celebration of the island’s most beloved fruit, the mango.



In her vlog, she shared moments of herself enjoying the festival and tasting several varieties of mangoes. She mentioned that as she entered the premises, she could see that everybody has put their best food forward when it comes to looking good and dressing good.





As the vlogger shared the exciting video, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley expressed his delight and said, “The Nevis Mango Festival has truly gone international. This is a popular Kenyan YouTuber who was here promoting the MangoFest and Nevis. Simply fantastic!”



In addition to this, while talking about the environment at the Nevis Mango festival, African Tigress remarked, “It is really beautiful to see lots of people just having a good time on a beautiful, sunny day. Everybody brightly dressed and the energy is good, the vibe is good.”



Initially, she tried beef from a Kenyan Chef Carol who has been residing in Nevis for past six years now. She then tried an icecream smoothie from Mr Cool. She then visited the various stalls and encouraged her 298K followers to must visit Nevis once in their lifetime.



In addition to this, she said that the event invited everyone to indulge in the sweet and juicy flavours of Nevis mangoes and to immerse themselves in a variety of event which showcases all things mango.



From mouthwatering mango tasting to thrilling culinary and mixology competitions, talented chefs demonstrate their creativity by infusing mangoes into every dish as well as cocktail.



The culinary competition offers a unique experience from tantalizing mango infused entrees to delicious mango desserts, which lets everyone to celebrate the versatility of this incredible fruit.



The African Tigress noted that Nevis is the smaller of the two islands comprising the country of St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean region. She highlighted that the island is popular for its sandy beaches which includes the palm-fringed Pinney’s Beach as well as sheltered Oualie Beach.



Also, Booby High Shoals is a well renowned offshore dive site sheltering stingrays and sea turtles in Nevis and the island’s capital, Charlestown, is filled with Georgian-themed buildings and several other British colonial relics.