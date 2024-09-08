Winair launches new flights to Saint Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent for winters

In a significant development, Winair has revealed its new winter schedule which features three new routes connecting travellers to the Caribbean islands of Saint Lucia, Barbados and St Vincent.



These additions to the airline’s growing network will offer the travellers more chances to conveniently connect with the region.



According to the information, the new routes will be operated by Winair’s modern ATR42-500 aircraft and will begin on November 15, 2024. The airline will operate six flights per week between St Maarten and Barbados.



It will also provide nonstop flight services from Barbados to Saint Lucia twice a week, Martinique twice a week, and Dominica thrice a week.



The airline also emphasized that Saint Lucia will be receiving six weekly flights from St Maarten. These flights will connect Saint Lucia to Dominica thrice a week, to Barbados twice a week and once weekly to Fort de France as well as St Vincent.



Not only this, but also new to this network will be St Vincent as Winair will operate two weekly flights between St Maarten and St Vincent and one weekly flight between Saint Lucia and St Vincent.



In addition to this, the airline is celebrating the launch of these exciting routes for which it will be offering a special introductory fares beginning from $89 for a limited time for travel dates between November 15 to December 15.



While announcing the significant development, the CEO of the airline, Hans van de Velde remarked that the airline is further expanding its Caribbean network with the addition of these new routes. He added that by offering 16 destinations and 40 routes, the air carrier is providing improved connectivity across the region.



He further invited everyone to take benefit of the new routes and said that whether one is a local resident or an international traveler connecting through its hubs, the airline will offer a seamless and convenient travel experience.



Velde emphasized that Winair’s collaborations with airlines such as British Airways, Air Caraïbes, Air France, and JetBlue enhances its reach to Europe and North America while ensuring that the customers can easily explore more of diverse beauty of the Caribbean.