Trinidad: South Oropouche woman dies after allegedly ingesting toxic substance

Trinidad and Tobago: A 60-year-old housewife died by suicide on Wednesday after allegedly gulping a toxic substance at her home on Mon Desir Road, according to police. Officers reported that a suicide note was found at the scene, which read, “I can’t take it anymore.”

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old housewife Vindamatie Balgobin, a resident of Mon Desir Road, South Oropouche, who was suffering from anxiety and depression.

According to the officers of South Oropouche Police Station, on December 11, the husband of Vindamatie visited the Police Station and reported the incident. He told the official that his wife killed herself on the morning of December 9.

He reported to the officers that he and his relatives left to attend a funeral at Mosquito Creek, but his wife Vindamatie Balgobin stayed at home alone as she was not feeling well.

After returning from the funeral at around 11:30 a.m., he started looking for his wife who was sitting on their bed and was sweating profusely. When he went closer to her, she started vomiting a green coloured substance onto the floor.

He stated that an unusual, strong and unpleasant odour was emanating from her body and despite attempts to question her, she did not indicate what she had consumed.

Following which he contacted the Emergency Health Services, who responded around 12:30 p.m., at the scene and immediately took her to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Responding to which the medical staff admitted her and started giving her appropriate treatment but despite their efforts she died approximately 24 hours later, around 11:30 a.m. on December 10.

After recording the statement, the officers visited their home for investigation where they discovered a transparent bottle labelled “Sunquat” and a handwritten letter (suicide note), referencing her depression.

The officers took the evidence and sent them to the station before sending them to the forensic team to check.

Authorities stated that the victim and witness support officer of the TTPS was notified and will be provide assistance to the family in their difficult time and will provide assistance.

This incident grabbed the attention of the community of South Oropouche and whole Trinidad and Tobago as they are commenting on the incident. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Evril commented “why are you reporting now, you should have reported on the day of the incident, i think it is suspicious. I believe it’s not suicide.”