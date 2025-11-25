Trinidad man hospitalized after rescuing grandson from house fire

The victim is hospitalized in San Fernando General Hospital's ICU after suffering first-degree burns across his entire body.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 68-year-old Debe man has been hospitalised in critical condition after trying to save his five-year-old grandson’s life from fire on Saturday. The fire which broke out in the home destroyed their home located at Congo Village, Ramai Trace home.

The victim has been hospitalised in San Fernando General Hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering 1st degree burns on his entire body. His grandson was also hospitalised after inhaling smoke but got discharged on November 24.

According to Rosina, 68, wife of the victim, the incident occurred around 9 p.m., on Saturday, when her husband Jairam Balliramsingh was downstairs with his three-year-old granddaughter, Tyrique when they smelled smoke.

At first he thought the smell was coming from outside but upon checking he saw that the flames were coming out from the living room on the 1st floor. A few moments later he heard the screaming of his daughter Tricia and grandson Travis who were in the first floor’s bedroom.

Upon hearing the distressed sounds, he rushed to the first floor to save his daughter and grandson who were stuck on the first floor. After entering the room he picked up Travis in his hands and passed him through the window.

Tricia, who was also sleeping in the same bedroom, somehow managed to escape the fire and saved her life. Balliramsingh also escaped but suffered severe burns.

After everyone was safely out, the fire officers from the Penal Fire Station were contacted. Before the authorities reached the house, some neighbours also rushed to help contain the fire. The neighbours threw water by using buckets and garden hoses to control the flames before the arrival of the fire officer.

On arrival officers transported Balliram to the San Fernando General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

According to police reports, many things including an air conditioning unit, a sofa, clothes, a dining room set and other furniture were fully destroyed. The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation's Disaster Management Unit also visited the family members and provided them with emergency relief, including three mattresses.

PC Seecharan is leading investigations to know the cause behind the arson.