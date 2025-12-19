Saint Lucia: MP Richard Frederick allegedly denied US visa, sparking public debate 

At the embassy window, the Saint Lucian minister told a consular officer he is a government minister, but was told, ‘We can’t issue you a visa at this time.’

Saint Lucia: Castries Central MP Richard Frederick was allegedly denied a US visa during a personal appearance at the United States Embassy on Thursday morning, according to what has been stated as confirmed information received by local media authority Unitedpac St Lucia News .

At the embassy window, the Saint Lucian minister reportedly informed a consular officer that he is a minister of government, only to be directly told, “We can’t issue you a visa at this time.”

Further information indicated that several other Saint Lucia applicants were also denied visas during the same period which has mounted concerns and has intensified public scrutiny surrounding the developments. While it still remains unclear that whether these refusals are linked with individual eligibility assessments but the timing of the same has create chaos and confusion among the locals.

As of now, no official explanation has been issued by US authorities or MP Frederick however the reported exchange and outcome have arguably already sent shockwaves across political diplomatic circles in Saint Lucia.

Notably, the alleged refusals come at the same time as discussions continue across the region about US immigration enforcement and changing travel policies affecting the Caribbean. In recent months, the United States has increased checks on visa applications from several Eastern Caribbean countries, including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, as part of wider security and compliance reviews.

Although no official connection has been confirmed between those policy measures and Thursday’s reported visa denials, analysts say the broader context is important and should not be overlooked.

