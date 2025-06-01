Curtain Bluff Resort awarded first Green Globe Platinum Certification in Antigua and Barbuda

Green Globe awards its prestigious Platinum Certification to sustainable tourism members who have maintained certification for 10 consecutive years.

Antigua and Barbuda: Curtain Bluff Resort is the first to be awarded the Platinum Certification by Green Globe out of all properties in Antigua and Barbuda. This award was presented to the resort for its dedication to sustainability, care of the environment, and community involvement.

Green Globe, the world’s leading certification body for sustainable tourism since 1994, gives out the Platinum Certification to members which have maintained their certification for 10 consecutive years. This is a display of their long term commitment and excellence in sustainable operations.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment in Antigua and Barbuda reported that this certificate aligns with their national tourism policy and the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Regional Sustainable Tourism Strategy, which supports sustainability which helps balance growth of tourism with environmental protection, community empowerment, and economic diversification.

Official Certificate Presentation Ceremony

At the recent Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Antigua and Barbuda, the Platinum Certification was presented to the Curtain Bluff Resort by Green Globe Caribbean’s Managing Director Wendy Walker-Drakes. Toya Turner, the Reservations and Revenue Manager of Curtain Bluff Resort accepted the official Green Globe Platinum Plaque.

Also at the event was Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. He noted the role that the resort played a key role in sustainability within tourism. He highlighted the government’s recognition of Curtain Bluff’s accomplishments and the importance of sustainable tourism as a pillar of national development and environmental resilience.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives at Curtain Bluff

Water management through the production of potable water on-site via reverse osmosis, minimizing reliance on municipal water supplies.

Grey water recycling systems used for irrigation, enhancing water efficiency.

A rigorous program to reduce plastic usage, achieving a 40% reduction in plastic waste within the resort.

Alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Curtain Bluff’s alignment with SDGs underscores Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to integrating global sustainability framework into national tourism development.