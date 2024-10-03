Antigua and Barbuda hotels shine in Condé Nast Traveler Awards 2024

The luxury resorts of Antigua and Barbuda have made a remarkable impact in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024, showcasing the appeal of the destination amongst readers of Condé Nast Traveler around the world.



Four of the nation's top resorts earned coveted spots on the "Top 40 Resorts in The Caribbean Islands" list, with Jumby Bay capturing the number two spot with an impressive score of 99.53.



The Inn at English Harbour was ranked at 23rd position with 96 scores followed by Curtain Bluff and Hammock Cove Resort & Spa respectively with 95.93 and 95.11 scores.



Not only this, but the Jumby Bay Island Resort has also secured a place at number 11 in the 'Top Caribbean & Atlantic Resorts' category of the Condé Nast 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, showcasing the hotel’s increasing presence among travellers.



Following this huge achievement, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority extended its huge congratulations to the hotel partners.



According to the information, more than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a complete snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.



Following the development, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also expressed their happiness with CEO Colin C James saying that it is always an honour to receive recognition from such a reputable entity, it is the direct result of the efforts of the teams and the various stakeholders as well as hotel partners that ensures Antigua and Barbuda remains on the path to becoming the number one destination in the Caribbean.



He further said that this is a motivation for the winners to provide better amenities to the visitors, who will eventually keep voting for them in the future.