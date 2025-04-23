Antigua and Barbuda: Eco-luxury Moon Gate Hotel & Spa set to open late 2025

Construction is well underway on one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most eagerly awaited new resorts.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Moon Gate Hotel & Spa is all set to welcome its first guests during the 4th quarter of 2025, just in time for the upcoming tourist season 2025-2026.

According to the information, construction is well advanced on one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most highly anticipated new resorts. The Moon Gate Hotel & Spa said that it is recruiting individuals to kick off operations later this year.

The hotel management also noted that the resort is expected to generate significant employment for the locals in the twin island nation. Reportedly, the luxury boutique property features 71 suites across nine building as well as seven two-bedroom hillside villas with scenic green views.

Led by Gaye Hechme and Cameron Fraser of Antigua, the resort embraces a philosophy of Gracious Hospitality and puts both wellness and sustainability at its core.

The resort is said to promise guests an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere which will be complete from farm-to-fork cuisine and discreet along with attentive service. Hechme said that he wants genuine connectivity with the guests and the community and noted that this is a special place where the visitors will be taken care of, where they can come and stay and leave rejuvenated.

Fraser added that it is very important for the team that the entire development was sustainably designed and in harmony with its environment and said that he believes in developing the community above all else.

Moreover, the eco-conscious resort is expected to offer a range of amenities including an à la carte restaurant, swimming pools, a plant-based cade, a gym and a tranquil spa. This new business will also have strong ties with local artisans, suppliers and producers and this will be visible throughout the offerings of the hotel from its cuisine to its decor.

The developers said that the name of the hotel is inspired by the traditional Chinese moon gate which is an architectural symbol of welcome and good fortune. The property will soon be welcoming guests, giving a major boost to the overall economy of Antigua and Barbuda.