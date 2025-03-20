Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month returns in May 2025 with exciting new events

This exciting extension of the annual culinary event celebrates and elevates the islands' rich culinary heritage.

The Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month is all set to return from May 1 to 31, 2025, celebrating the best of Caribbean flavours with a diverse range of events including Restaurant Week, FAB Fest, Guest Chef Collabs and Eat Like a Local.

This new and exciting extension of the beloved annual culinary event is designed in a way that it will celebrate and elevate the rich culinary heritage of the islands. Throughout the month, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting locals and visitors alike to embark on a flavourful journey which showcases the best of the cuisine, culture and community.

During this month long event slated for May, food lovers can explore local cuisine through the Eat Like a Local experience and can also enjoy a strong schedule of signature dining events with visiting guest chefs exclusively of Caribbean heritage from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom who will partner with local chefs and restaurants on the island nation.

The calendar of events also includes the evolved Food and Art Experience now known as the FAB (Food, Art and Beverage) Festival, the Caribbean Food Forum which will be a regional food and hospitality industry symposium and also the highly anticipated Restaurant Week comprising of prix fixe menus at more than 30 restaurants throughout the island.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez said that he is excited to see the growth of the annual culinary series and added that since launching in 2023, the signature culinary initiative has grown into a highly anticipated month for food lovers, both locally and from abroad.

Notably, this year’s lineup of guest chefs will see several new faces along with the past attendees including London-based Antiguan Chef Kareem Roberts, Cookbook Author Althea Brown and British Chef Andi Oliver.

Complete Calendar of Events for Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month 2025

May 4 – The Food Art & Beverage Festival (FAB)

May 8 – Featured Chef Event at the Blue Waters Resort

May 9 – Featured Chef Event at Rokuni

May 11 – Farmers Only Barnyard Event

May 13 – Caribbean Food Forum presented by Grace Foods

May 16 - Featured Chef Event: ‘Flavour in the Garden'

May 17 - Baylay: A Roti Making experience with Cookbook Author Althea Brown

May 18 - Korean BBQ on the beach with Chef Angel Barreto at The Hut

May 23 - Collaboration dinner with Chef Digby Stridiron and Chef Sylvain Hervochon

May 30 – Culinary Month Finale: Reggae Night and Caribbean Cookout Beach Party

Back for the 3rd year in the Eat Like A Local experience which will highlight a carefully curated list of casual island cookshops from restaurant owners and cooks across Antigua and Barbuda. The organisers are encouraging visitors to sample fungee and pepperpot, national dishes that are loved on the island as well as ducana, goat water, saltfish and more.

Additionally, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week will be held between May 4 and 22, where more than 30 local restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at three price points $25, $55 and $75.