Friday, 10th January 2025
Antigua and Barbuda ranked Top Caribbean Destination for 2025

Antigua and Barbuda is rich in experiences and visitors can stroll through history at Nelson’s Dockyard, savour culinary delights at Sheer Rocks or dive into world class snorkelling.

Thursday, 9th January 2025

Antigua and Barbuda has been ranked as the Top Caribbean Destination for 2025 by the “Caribbean Journal”. The travel magazine released a comprehensive list of 25 destinations  

The recent rankings placed Antigua and Barbuda above Exuma- the Bahamas and San Ignacio, Belize which stands at 2nd and 3rd places respectively. 

The destination has topped the list for being home to beautiful locations including 365 beaches, offering a new spot to explore every day of the year. Its diverse accommodations range from luxury resorts like Hammock Cove Antigua and Jumby Bay Island Resort to boutique gems like Galley Bay Resort and Spa.  

Beyond the beaches, Antigua and Barbuda is rich in experiences and visitors can stroll through history at Nelson’s Dockyard, savour culinary delights at Sheer Rocks or dive into world class snorkelling. Also, Barbuda, with its rising reputation adds even more allure, making the island more unique than ever. 

The island is also known for offering rich and authentic Caribbean cuisine which is a blend of traditional dishes, international cuisine as well as tropical fruits and vegetables. Some of the dishes which are a must try in Antigua and Barbuda includes fungee and pepperpot, ducana, saltfish and chop up, conch chowder and flying fish.  

According to Caribbean Journal, the islands remain uncrowded despite its popularity and offers travellers their own peaceful slice of paradise. They encouraged the visitors to have Antigua and Barbuda on their bucket list and outlined, “Whether you’re chasing adventure or relaxation, Antigua and Barbuda is the ultimate Caribbean escape.” 

While releasing this list, the internationally renowned magazine emphasised that the Caribbean is evolving and so are the visitors and this list will give the travellers with a clear choice to make from a number of destinations to visit in the region.  

Complete list of CJ’s Top Caribbean Destinations for 2025 is as follows: 

  1. Antigua and Barbuda 
  2. Exuma, the Bahamas 
  3. San Ignacio, Belize 
  4. Downtown Nassau, the Bahamas 
  5. Grand Case, St Martin 
  6. Southeastern Peninsula, St Kitts 
  7. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos 
  8. Grande-Terre, Guadeloupe 
  9. Cape Santa Maria, Long Island, The Bahamas 
  10. Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, the Bahamas 
  11. Christiansted, St Croix 
  12. Anguilla 
  13. San Nicolas, Aruba 
  14. Roseau, Dominica 
  15. Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia 
  16. Portici Beach, Grenada 
  17. La Romana, Dominican Republic 
  18. Willemstad, Curacao 
  19. Ambergris Cay, Turks and Caicos 
  20. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman 
  21. Saint Pierre, Martinique 
  22. Cape Eleuthera, the Bahamas 
  23. Gustavia, St Barth 
  24. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands 
  25. Kingston, Jamaica 

