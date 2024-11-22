Friday, 22nd November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenada crowned 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal

The island claimed the top spot in its category and earned recognition for its unique combination of breathtaking natural beauty as well as engaging experiences.

Friday, 22nd November 2024

The discerning readers of Caribbean Journal has ranked Grenada as the 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition to the island nation celebrates destinations which captivate the hearts as well as imaginations of the most frequent and knowledgeable travelers of the region. 

According to the information, the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards which got more than 35,798 votes this year showcases the growing appeal of the region. The island claimed the top spot in its category and earned recognition for its unique combination of breathtaking natural beauty as well as engaging experiences. 

Following the achievement, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach expressed her utmost gratitude for the accolade and said that this incredible honour once again reaffirms the island’s position as a must visit destination which offers exactly what the modern travellers is seeking that is authentic cultural immersion along with a safe and welcoming environment.

She said that these values are at the heart of what the island is as a nation and being named the Caribbean Destination of the Year by such a discerning audience is a testament to the overall dedication of the community in creating meaningful experiences which not only delight visitors but also reflect the core values of the country. 

The tourism officials also shared the development on their official Facebook account and expressed their thrill over the accolade. They outlined, “We’re thrilled to share that we have been named the 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year.”

They also noted that Grenada is defining Caribbean luxury and features new luxury accommodations like Silversands Beach House and Six Senses La Sagesse as well as the highly anticipated InterContinental Grenada Resort which is set to open in 2025. 

Not only this, the officials also featured the vibrant food scene which is making waves. The culinary icons such as James Beard, the award-winning chef Alexander Small brings fresh as well as spice infused experiences to life in Grenada and food lovers can also find endless delights on the island.

Notably, travelling to Grenada is also much easier than ever now with daily flights from Miami and New York as well as weekly flights from Boston and Charlotte and a new service from Toronto through WestJet beginning this November. All these services have made it easy for travellers to travel to paradise. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

'I will defend your rights to vote' PM Skerrit tells overseas Dominicans

Friday, 22nd November 2024

Graphic from the National Hurricane Center.
Uncategorised

Hurricane Irma upgraded to category 4 as wind speed increases

Friday, 22nd November 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica: Double murder of businessman, Italian wife in Negril

Friday, 22nd November 2024

Prince Charles addressing guests at a reception at Government House in St Kitts with his excellency the Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis Sir Talpey Seaton at his side.
Uncategorised

Price Charles announces postgraduate scholarship to mark 70th commonwealt...

Friday, 22nd November 2024

Prime Minister of Belize
Uncategorised

All would be asked for sacrifices in 2021, says Belize Prime Minister

Friday, 22nd November 2024

China and Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Film Festival
Uncategorised

China and Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties wi...

Friday, 22nd November 2024

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations accountable (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations a...

Friday, 22nd November 2024

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, you're on your own' (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, yo...

Friday, 22nd November 2024