Grenada crowned 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal

The discerning readers of Caribbean Journal has ranked Grenada as the 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition to the island nation celebrates destinations which captivate the hearts as well as imaginations of the most frequent and knowledgeable travelers of the region.

According to the information, the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards which got more than 35,798 votes this year showcases the growing appeal of the region. The island claimed the top spot in its category and earned recognition for its unique combination of breathtaking natural beauty as well as engaging experiences.

Following the achievement, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach expressed her utmost gratitude for the accolade and said that this incredible honour once again reaffirms the island’s position as a must visit destination which offers exactly what the modern travellers is seeking that is authentic cultural immersion along with a safe and welcoming environment.

She said that these values are at the heart of what the island is as a nation and being named the Caribbean Destination of the Year by such a discerning audience is a testament to the overall dedication of the community in creating meaningful experiences which not only delight visitors but also reflect the core values of the country.

The tourism officials also shared the development on their official Facebook account and expressed their thrill over the accolade. They outlined, “We’re thrilled to share that we have been named the 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year.”

They also noted that Grenada is defining Caribbean luxury and features new luxury accommodations like Silversands Beach House and Six Senses La Sagesse as well as the highly anticipated InterContinental Grenada Resort which is set to open in 2025.

Not only this, the officials also featured the vibrant food scene which is making waves. The culinary icons such as James Beard, the award-winning chef Alexander Small brings fresh as well as spice infused experiences to life in Grenada and food lovers can also find endless delights on the island.

Notably, travelling to Grenada is also much easier than ever now with daily flights from Miami and New York as well as weekly flights from Boston and Charlotte and a new service from Toronto through WestJet beginning this November. All these services have made it easy for travellers to travel to paradise.