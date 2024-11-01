Grenada kicks off cruise season with Zuiderdam bringing over 1900 passengers

Grenada: The 2024-2025 cruise season officially kicked off in Grenada on October 30 with Holland America’s Zuiderdam vessel. The magnificent cruise docked in St George’s and brought a total of 1964 visitors and 817 crew members.



The Grenada Tourism Authority proudly announced the opening of the island’s cruise season and was thrilled to host a huge number of guests as they explored the beauty and charm of the island.



Zuiderdam is set to make at least ten calls this season, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers to the island’s shores.



According to the information, this cruise season is set to be extraordinary, with more than 200 cruise calls expected, including seven inaugural visits. This underscored the island’s rising appeal as a top Caribbean destination.



Star Clipper, which is part of the Royal Clipper line is also going to be homeporting for the first time ever in Grenada with six other cruises which will be making maiden calls to the destination.



The tourism authority noted that each arrival supported the local communities and brings revenue to craft vendors, family businesses, tour operators as well as eateries and this creates unforgettable experiences and boost the vibrant tourism industry.



The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach outlined that every cruise season strengthens Grenada’s reputation as a unique Caribbean gem and it is vital for the island, not just for its economic contributions but also for the opportunities it brings to showcase the rich culture, creativity and environmental commitment of the island.



She added that this season her team is particularly excited to highlight new attractions which reflect the hard work of the local entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of the unique appeal of Grenada.



According to her, the cruise industry is actively working to minimize its environmental footprint through updated emissions standards, waste reduction initiatives and responsible visitor management.



The island has always been committed to aligning with these advancements in order to ensure that future generations of both residents and visitors can enjoy the island’s natural beauty.