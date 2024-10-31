Arthur and Kim Miller become 1st black couple to tie knot underwater in Grenada

Grenada: In a rare development, Arthur and Kim Miller have just made history by becoming the first black couple to get married underwater. The couple chose the Caribbean island of Grenada as their dream wedding destination.



In the brand new underwater chapel, located in Grand Mal and installed by the Grenada Tourism Authority, the couple celebrated love like never before which combined the passion of Grenada for both dive and romance in the depths of the Caribbean paradise.



Following this significant milestone, the Grenada Tourism Authority took to Facebook to share the glimpses of the special moment and they also extended their congratulations to the new couple.

The authority noted, "Congratulations to the Millers on this incredible milestone! We're honored to host this incredible, record-breaking moment that will forever be etched in the heart of Grenada's pristine waters."



They further invited others who are dreaming of their underwater vows or want to explore the vibrant marine life or simply soak up the beauty of the Spice Isle to come to Grenada and indulge in its exceptional offerings. Glimpse of the couple after they exchanged vows underwater Meanwhile, netizens filled the comments section with congratulatory posts and also lauded the Grenada Tourism Authority for carrying out something like this. "A a....so who were the officiants and the guests?? I want to see everything on video. GTA doing things man. Congrats to their dream," wrote a user named Fempire Newton while another user said, "Congratulations to you both, enjoy life, love it."



Notably, the underwater chapel in Grenada offers a dreamlike setting and couples can exchange their vows while being surrounded by crystal clear waters, colourful fish and the submerged sculptures of the museum.



The chapel's transparent walls allow sunlight to filter through, creating a truly unique ambiance for your special day.



It is a perfect location for anyone seeking to get married in the most romantic yet rare way, making their dreams come true and creating a moment to remember for a lifetime.