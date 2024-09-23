Regional airline LIAT 2020 lands in Grenada, marking historic return

Grenada: The inaugural flight of the revived regional airline, LIAT 2020, arrived at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on September 21, 2024. The passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted with a special welcome, including a water cannon salute upon landing in Grenada.



There was a huge excitement along with celebrations at the airport with the LIAT delegation led by Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Allan Alexander being greeted by Minister for Tourism, Adrian Thomas, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach and CEO of the Grenada Airports Authority, Edgar Stephen along with other dignitaries.



The Grenadian officials were delighted on this huge milestone and they warmly welcomed the revitalisation of this regional airline which promises to enhance connectivity and convenience throughout the Caribbean.

The authorities of the island nation noted that with LIAT 2020 in operation, they look forward to more efficient travel between the islands that will eventually foster the growth of the tourism industry and boost economic opportunities across the region.



“We wish the airline every success as we continue to build stronger connections and enrich the travel experience within our region,” they further said.



In addition to this, the LIAT also said that this historic moment marked not just a new route but a step toward deep regional integration in the Caribbean.



“This marks a significant expansion of our Caribbean network, enhancing connectivity between Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Grenada,” said the airline authorities.

According to the information, the flight schedule of LIAT to Grenada is as follows:



- 5L 300:

- ANU (VC Bird International Airport, Antigua) to SLU (George F. L. Charles Airport, Saint Lucia): 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM

- SLU to GND (Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada): 11:35 AM - 12:15 PM



- 5L 303:

- GND to SLU: 1:45 PM - 2:25 PM

- SLU to ANU: 3:10 PM - 4:00 PM



As the airline continues to expand its network across the region, people from other destinations are calling upon the LIAT to kick off flights in their home country, too.



“This is a bittersweet moment for me. The relationship I have is unmatched. But why is there no flight to Trinidad? I want nothing to do with Caribbean Airlines,” said Pres Ton through Facebook, while another user noted, “LIAT is back.”