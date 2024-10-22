Forbes ranks Grenada among top places to travel in 2025

Being ranked at 9th position above destinations such as Italy, Switzerland and Egypt is a huge milestone for this beautiful small island nation located in the Caribbean.

The internationally renowned travel magazine Forbes has ranked the small island nation of Grenada among the top 25 places to travel in 2025. Ranked at #9, the destination has been recommended by luxury travel expert Christopher Elliott.

The article, which was released over the weekend under the title ‘The 25 Top Places To Travel In 2025, According To A Luxury Travel Advisor,’ has named only two Caribbean islands in this list, with the second one being Providenciales, Turks & Caicos at 19th position.

The list has been topped by Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark while the second position has been bagged by Lizard Island, Australia.

The detailed article mentions the reasons behind these countries being the best in the world, with Sylvia Lebovitch, a travel advisor with Ovation Network, citing that with the opening of the new Silversands Beach House and the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is back on the map.

It further remarked that the island is perfect for families, couples, active travellers as well as wellness enthusiasts.

Not only this, but Forbes also noted that beyond resort life, the island nation offers stunning black sand and white sand beaches along with breathtaking waterfalls and exhilarating hiking trails, making it the perfect place for the ones looking for adventure and relaxation.

With the heading ‘Don’t Miss,’ the article emphasised that Annandale Falls in Grenada is not just a beautiful site but it is also great for taking a swim. According to it, unlike some other falls on the island, this one is good for kids and adults alike as it does not need too much of a hike to get there.

Following the release of this article, the tourism officials of Grenada expressed its pride in the development and called it very ‘exciting’.

They further called upon the travellers to book their stay to the island at the earliest and noted, “Don’t wait! Book your Grenadian adventure today! Experience the authentic beauty of this Caribbean gem and create memories that will last a lifetime. Your unforgettable escape awaits.”

The island nation is also known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean because it offers sustainability in every area and is a major producer of mace, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

