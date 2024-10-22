Tuesday, 22nd October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Forbes ranks Grenada among top places to travel in 2025

Being ranked at 9th position above destinations such as Italy, Switzerland and Egypt is a huge milestone for this beautiful small island nation located in the Caribbean.

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

The internationally renowned travel magazine Forbes has ranked the small island nation of Grenada among the top 25 places to travel in 2025. Ranked at #9, the destination has been recommended by luxury travel expert Christopher Elliott. 

The article, which was released over the weekend under the title ‘The 25 Top Places To Travel In 2025, According To A Luxury Travel Advisor,’ has named only two Caribbean islands in this list, with the second one being Providenciales, Turks & Caicos at 19th position. 

Being ranked at 9th position above destinations such as Italy, Switzerland and Egypt is a huge milestone for this beautiful small island nation located in the Caribbean. 

The list has been topped by Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark while the second position has been bagged by Lizard Island, Australia. 

The detailed article mentions the reasons behind these countries being the best in the world, with Sylvia Lebovitch, a travel advisor with Ovation Network, citing that with the opening of the new Silversands Beach House and the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is back on the map. 

It further remarked that the island is perfect for families, couples, active travellers as well as wellness enthusiasts. 

Not only this, but Forbes also noted that beyond resort life, the island nation offers stunning black sand and white sand beaches along with breathtaking waterfalls and exhilarating hiking trails, making it the perfect place for the ones looking for adventure and relaxation. 

With the heading ‘Don’t Miss,’ the article emphasised that Annandale Falls in Grenada is not just a beautiful site but it is also great for taking a swim. According to it, unlike some other falls on the island, this one is good for kids and adults alike as it does not need too much of a hike to get there. 

Following the release of this article, the tourism officials of Grenada expressed its pride in the development and called it very ‘exciting’. 

They further called upon the travellers to book their stay to the island at the earliest and noted, “Don’t wait! Book your Grenadian adventure today! Experience the authentic beauty of this Caribbean gem and create memories that will last a lifetime. Your unforgettable escape awaits.”

The island nation is also known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean because it offers sustainability in every area and is a major producer of mace, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. 

The complete list of 25 Top Places To Travel In 2025 by Forbes is as follows:

  1. Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark 
  2. Lizard Island, Australia
  3. Bordeaux, France
  4. Thanda Island, Tanzania
  5. Easter Island, Chile 
  6. Cappadocia, Türkiye
  7. Courchevel, France
  8. Raj Ampat, Indonesia 
  9. Grenada
  10. Sardinia, Italy
  11. Riga, Latvia
  12. Grindelwald, Switzerland
  13. Salar de Uyani, Bolivia
  14. Cairo, Egypt 
  15. Maui, Hawaii
  16. Milan, Italy
  17. Muscat, Oman
  18. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  19. Providenciales, Turks & Caicos
  20. Cape Town, South Africa
  21. Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
  22. Salzburg, Austria
  23. Sicily, Italy
  24. Sri Lanka
  25. Victoria Falls, Zambia

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Jimmy Henry.
Uncategorised

St Lucia opposition: Acting PM has no power to accept senator's resignati...

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Uncategorised

SKN Labour Party to distribute 5000 care packages in the second phase of...

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

Government of St Kitts and Nevis decides to write off LIAT's 10 million d...

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Uncategorised

Paul Pierrilus' deportation to Haiti suspended

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Brantley attends 2nd Annual Women's Self-Empowerment Workshop in Nevis
Uncategorised

Brantley attends 2nd Annual Women's Self-Empowerment Workshop in Nevis

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica wants to be independent, says Andrew Holness to Prince Williams

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Nickesha Hogarth and her 11-year-old son Kyle Charles all set to fly to Jamaica
Uncategorised

11-year-old Antiguan diagnosed with rare cancer receives $1000 assistance...

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024

Saint Lucia

Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred secures another milestone, wins Gold...

Tuesday, 22nd October 2024