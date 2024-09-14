Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred secures another milestone, wins Gold in Diamond League

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred finished her last 2024 sprinting event with a glorious and classic victory at the stage of the Brussels Diamond League on Friday. She won another “Gold” in women’s 100m and retained her title of being the “world’s fastest women.”

23-year-old Alfred became the Diamond League 100-metre champion after clocking a time of 10.88 seconds to finish the race. With the victory, she has been moving forward to complete the “Sprinting” for herself by becoming “World Indoor 60m Champion, Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, and Diamond League Champion.

She defeated World Champion and US’s celebrated athlete- Sha'Carri’Richardson as the old rivalry buzzed the stage of the league after their recent game in Zurich on September 5, 2024. She placed on the 8th position even after defeating Alfred in the Zurich game by securing the first position.

After the victory, Julien Alfred spoke about her journey and added that there was no pressure on her during the race. She said, "I have changed my mind and removed the pressure from my mind after Zurich and now I am happy with the results. I tried just to focus on my lane and avoid getting panicked.”

While talking about her country, she noted,” I am happy that I am going home, see my people and my family again and celebrate the happiness with them. “

After her successful and consecutive wins in global wins, Julien Alfred has also attained the title of unbeatable and makes her country proud for reaching another height in the international community.

World Champion produced an electrifying sprint in Paris last month, stunning the world and the rest of the field by winning a first ever Gold in 10.72 ahead of Richardson for Saint Lucia in 100m. Her Olympic journey did not stop there with one medal as she clinched another medal for her country in the 200m.

Julien Alfred won the silver medal behind Gabriele Thomas and created history by winning two medals in the same Olympics for Saint Lucia. The Diamond League was the last battle under her belt for 2024 which she has finished with perfect gold medal victory.

Now, she is planning to return to home on September 24, 2024, as Saint Lucia has been gearing up for the grand celebration for her achievements. A comprehensive program has been planned by the country including Motorcade Rally and celebration concert where Julien Alfred will meet her family, friends and the common people of the country.

Meanwhile, September 27 has also been dubbed “Julien Alfred Day” with the declaration of the national holiday in her honour.

Julien Alfred Victory Significance for Saint Lucia

After winning two Olympic medals for Saint Lucia for the first time ever, Julien Alfred positioned her country on the global map. The world was stunned after witnessing the history as a girl from small island nation defeated US’s most renowned Sha’Carri’ Richardson at the global stage.

People from across the globe searched about Saint Lucia on google during those times and Alfred has also been signed for Netflix series “Sprint.” Even during the Diamond League, all tickets were sold out for the clash between Alfred and Richardson.