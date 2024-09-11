Wednesday, 11th September 2024
Saint Lucia to celebrate 'Julien Alfred Day' on September 27 for historic achievement

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during a pre cabinet press briefing on Monday who said that the public holiday will be in her honor.

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Saint Lucia is all set to celebrate Olympic 100m Champion Julien Alfred with a public holiday on September 27, 2024. The day officially named as ‘Julien Alfred Day’ honours her historic achievement in France, where she secured the country’s first-ever Olympic medals – 100 m gold and 200m silver.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during a pre cabinet press briefing on Monday who said that the public holiday will be in her honor. Apart from this, he also unveiled a calendar of events for Julien Alfred’s Homecoming celebrations from September 24 to 27, 2024.

This huge recognition comes after Alfred became the first athlete from Saint Lucia to win an Olympic gold medal and made history by winning the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds, setting a new National Record and securing the silver medal in the 200 meters in a time of 22.08 seconds at the Paris Olympic Games in August.

According to the information, 23 year old Alfred will be returning to Saint Lucia via the Hewanorra International Airport on Tuesday, September 24. The athlete will be welcomed by a huge celebration which will be followed by a motorcade on the East Coast.

On Wednesday, September 25, there will be National Schools Rallies at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and the La Ressource Playing Field. The following day, she visits the Ciceron Combined School for a Mural Unveiling and significant announcements.

Dominating the National Holiday will be a free four hour Concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG) commencing at 4.00 p.m. 

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports encouraged all the Saint Lucians to come out in their numbers as the Government of Saint Lucia plans to reveal the full package of incentives she will receive for her accomplishments in Paris.

The complete Calendar of Events for Julien Alfred Homecoming Celebrations is as follows:

September 24 – Arrival at Hewanorra International Airport 
Motorcade from the airport to Gros Islet
September 25 – Schools’ Rally
Schools’ rally at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and at the La Resource Playing Field Dennery (Morning and Afternoon)
September 26 – Visit – Ciceron Primary School 
The unveiling of an iconic mural at 11 am
September 27 – National Concert
Celebratory Concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at 4 pm

