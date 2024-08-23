Friday, 23rd August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia's sprint queen Julien Alfred to star on Netflix's Sprint season 2

The documentary series follows elite sprinters as they navigate training, media scrutiny, and fierce competition to become the world's fastest humans.

Friday, 23rd August 2024

Saint Lucia: The sprint queen and Olympic Champion of Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred is all set to be featured on Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Sprint.

The documentary series follows elite sprinters as they navigate training, media scrutiny, and fierce competition to become the world's fastest humans.

The upcoming season, which premieres November 13, 2024, will highlight the moments that led to her Olympic glory.

The first season of the series came out on July 2 this year and explored top sprinters on the road and throughout the 2023 World Championships.

The 2nd season will follow Julien Alfred, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Fred Kerley, Letsile Tebogo, Twanisha Terry, Melissa Jefferson, Marcell Jacobs, Shericka Jackson, Kenny Bednarek, Oblique Seville, and more as they compete and give their best performances at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It is being said that the latest edition of the docuseries will show what it takes to dig deep and pull out the personal best on the international stage and then back to the training to continue dominating on the track.

Notably, the Saint Lucian queen was excluded from the first season of the series but now the directors have realized her worth and got the gold medalist to appear on the international streaming platform.

The 23-year-old sprinter who was once too poor to buy shoes went from running barefoot on the streets of Saint Lucia to winning the coveted 100m gold at the Paris Games, the Caribbean island nation's first-ever Olympic medal, and becoming the fastest woman in the world.

At the Paris Games, Alfred made history by winning the 100m gold with a time of just 10.72 seconds and followed it up with a silver in the 200m in a time of 22.08 seconds. She also became the first athlete at Paris Olympics 2024 to win two medals since the beginning of games. 

Following her exceptional victory, Alfred revealed her plans for a new dream for her country. 

"We barely have the right facilities. The stadium is not fixed. I hope this gold medal will help Saint Lucia build a new stadium to help the sport grow," she said.


With the announcement of Alfred making it to Netflix, it has become a more big deal now, with the government and citizens waiting for her return to Saint Lucia and celebrate not one but two of her major achievements, significantly generating a lot of international attention for the small island nation.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis lawyers discuss infrastructure development in Africa and C...

Friday, 23rd August 2024

Uncategorised

Regional stakeholders assemble in St Kitts-Nevis for dialogue

Friday, 23rd August 2024

Dr. Darroux
Uncategorised

Dominica Parliament repels International Business Companies Act

Friday, 23rd August 2024

COVID-19 cases again on rise in St Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis confirm two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19: Dr L...

Friday, 23rd August 2024

Health Minister, Terrance Deyalsingh, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Minister Terrance Deyalsingh urges community to not cast down healthcare...

Friday, 23rd August 2024

St Kitts to host numerous activities for youth in 2024 PC: Voices of Youth
Uncategorised

St Kitts to empower youth with different activities in 2024

Friday, 23rd August 2024

PM Rowley denies calls for announcing State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

PM Rowley denies calls for announcing State of Emergency in Trinidad and...

Friday, 23rd August 2024

PM Pierre engages with Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

PM Pierre engages with Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan

Friday, 23rd August 2024