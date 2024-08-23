Saint Lucia's sprint queen Julien Alfred to star on Netflix's Sprint season 2

Saint Lucia: The sprint queen and Olympic Champion of Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred is all set to be featured on Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Sprint.



The documentary series follows elite sprinters as they navigate training, media scrutiny, and fierce competition to become the world's fastest humans.



The upcoming season, which premieres November 13, 2024, will highlight the moments that led to her Olympic glory.



The first season of the series came out on July 2 this year and explored top sprinters on the road and throughout the 2023 World Championships.



The 2nd season will follow Julien Alfred, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Fred Kerley, Letsile Tebogo, Twanisha Terry, Melissa Jefferson, Marcell Jacobs, Shericka Jackson, Kenny Bednarek, Oblique Seville, and more as they compete and give their best performances at the Paris Olympics 2024.



It is being said that the latest edition of the docuseries will show what it takes to dig deep and pull out the personal best on the international stage and then back to the training to continue dominating on the track.



Notably, the Saint Lucian queen was excluded from the first season of the series but now the directors have realized her worth and got the gold medalist to appear on the international streaming platform.



The 23-year-old sprinter who was once too poor to buy shoes went from running barefoot on the streets of Saint Lucia to winning the coveted 100m gold at the Paris Games, the Caribbean island nation's first-ever Olympic medal, and becoming the fastest woman in the world.



At the Paris Games, Alfred made history by winning the 100m gold with a time of just 10.72 seconds and followed it up with a silver in the 200m in a time of 22.08 seconds. She also became the first athlete at Paris Olympics 2024 to win two medals since the beginning of games.



Following her exceptional victory, Alfred revealed her plans for a new dream for her country.

"We barely have the right facilities. The stadium is not fixed. I hope this gold medal will help Saint Lucia build a new stadium to help the sport grow," she said.



With the announcement of Alfred making it to Netflix, it has become a more big deal now, with the government and citizens waiting for her return to Saint Lucia and celebrate not one but two of her major achievements, significantly generating a lot of international attention for the small island nation.