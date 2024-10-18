Carriacou unveils 1st Underwater Sculpture Park 'A World Adrift,' blending art and marine conservation

The park, a new attraction initiated by the Grenada Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, is expected to boost the local economy, which is still recovering from the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Hillsborough, Carriacou: In a significant development, Carriacou has officially unveiled its first ever underwater sculpture park named, "A World Adrift." This innovative project strives to boost the tourism appeal of the island while promoting marine conservation.



The park, a new attraction initiated by the Grenada Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, is expected to boost the local economy, which is still recovering from the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The underwater sculpture park is located off the north coast of Carriacou at a depth of 3 to 5m.



The park is designed by renowned sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor and features artwork that incorporates contributions from local students that highlighted the community's creativity and commitment to sustainability.



During the launch ceremony on October 15, speakers celebrated the park as a symbol of resilience and renewal, especially in light of the challenges faced after Hurricane Beryl. By merging art and environmental conservation, the park positions the island as a destination for sustainable tourism in the Caribbean region.



Kevin Andrew, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, expressed his excitement and said, "I'm grateful that we are here, that in spite of the devastation, in spite of the destruction, we are here to witness history because it is our first underwater sculpture park."





"You may not understand how a big deal this is, but certainly, as the Member of Parliament and minister, when I meet my colleagues in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, especially the Minister for Tourism and Comrade Ralph, and I see we are the first as it relates to underwater sculpture park, they could boast about other things, but they can boast about being the first to have an underwater sculpture park like this," he added.



A World Adrift features 30 striking sculptures of boats, symbolizing the island's rich boatbuilding heritage and its future in marine conservation.



Designed using high grade stainless steel and environmentally friendly pH neutral marine cement, these sculptures serves as artificial reefs to shelter marine life and enhance biodiversity in the area.





The Chief Operations Officer at the Grenada Tourism Authority described the park as a symbol of renewal and resilience, particularly in light of the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.



The addition of an underwater sculpture park not only enhances the beauty of the marine environment but also offers numerous benefits for the fish population. These sculptures create artificial reefs, providing shelter and breeding grounds for various fish species. As a result, they can help boost local biodiversity and promote a healthier ecosystem.