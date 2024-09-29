Sunday, 29th September 2024
Grenada: PM Mitchell highlights strength of Caribbean people at UNGA

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly delivered a powerful message of resilience while highlighting the strength of the Caribbean people.

As the Chairman of CARICOM: Caribbean Community, he reiterated CARICOM’s call for the immediate removal of Cuba from the US State Department’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and also urged the global community to support the MSS mission while alleviating humanitarian crisis of Haiti. 

During his address, PM Mitchell shared his personal story of resilience, growing up in humble beginnings and highlighting how education was the key to his achievements. He said that it was education that took him from a small village to where he stands today- addressing everyone at the UNGA. 

He emphasized that unlocking the potential of the young people, through traditional and digital education while preparing them for a digital as well as technological future is the path to resilience for small island nations like Grenada

The Prime Minister further addressed the urgent reality of climate change and noted that for Small Island Developing States like Grenada, scepticism is not even an option. 

He continued to say that rising sea levels and stronger storms such as Hurricane Beryl are already impacting lives. PM Mitchell called for global collaboration that focus on concrete financial support and on technological partnership which focuses on concrete financial support and on technological collaboration for climate adaptation. 

While closing his address, PM Mitchell stressed that his resilience needs more than immediate solutions as it calls for long term collaboration and innovation. He urged the international community to work alongside the Caribbean while sharing their experiences and learning from one another. 

He affirmed, “In return, we offer our lessons in resilience,” saying that the global community needs to work together for the security of everyone’s future.

Monica Walker

