Grenada: PM Mitchell marks 2 years in office, expresses gratitude to citizens

As he completed two years of service as the Prime Minister, he shared a heartwarming video on his official Facebook page. He remarked, “This is a post of gratitude to the Grenadian people.”

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his administration marked their two years in office on Monday, June 24, 2024. During this period, the government has been actively making enhancements in every sector of Grenada and making it better for the people.

Mitchell noted that as he reflect on the last two years in office, he cannot be anything but grateful to the citizens of the country. He further stated, “Those who supported me, those who offered a kind word or prayed for me, those who invited me into their homes, those who encouraged me, those whose hugs came at the right time, those who shared their concerns and gave advice on issues in their communities—I am truly grateful.”

He further reiterated his commitment to working together with the people of the country and to show the world what they can achieve when they stand together.

The Prime Minister has been always at the forefront to bring major changes in Grenada while listening to the concerns of the citizens and residents. Even on June 24, he hosted the national town hall meeting in St George and answered various concerns of the people. This shows his commitment and dedication towards being in centre of the Grenadians and make them feel heard.

Since last two years, Mitchell led administration has initiated several projects aimed at enhancing the country as a whole. This includes road repair project at True Blue, St. George, housing development project, enhancing health centres and much more.

It is also to be noted that Dickon Mitchell is all set to assume the Chairmanship of CARICOM from July 1, 2024, onwards, during the 47th Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government, which is scheduled to take place in Grenada from July 3-5, 2024.