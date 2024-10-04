SVG Air Resumes Daily Flights, Reconnecting Grenada, Carriacou, and St. Vincent

Grenada: SVG Air is all set to resume its daily flights between Grenada, Carriacou and St Vincent. The development was announced by the Grenada Tourism Authority who called it a ‘critical link’ for the tri island state.



The Authority said that it is a symbol of renewal and progress following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Carriacou, Petite Martinique as well as St Vincent. It also said that the return of air connectivity represents a crucial step towards rebuilding livelihoods, lives and the cultural vibrancy that makes these islands unique.



According to the information, the flights will be available daily except Thursdays with the fares being affordable, starting from as low as $69 USD one way. These fares will make it both affordable and convenient for locals and visitors alike seeking to reconnect with the sister isles.

The service to this route will be provided by a 19 seater twin otter aircraft that will provide scenic and efficient travel, allowing for a seamless and quick journey between these islands.



The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach expressed her happiness with this announcement and highlighted the significant of this moment saying that her team is incredibly proud to see this important service return.



She noted that this not just about flights but about reconnecting the people, preserving the culture and helping Carriacou and Petite Martinique recover.



Roach added that the resumption of flights signals that the they are one step close to seeing these vibrant communities thrive again as they offer a gateway for travellers to experience beauty, resilience and unique cultural heritage of the sister isles.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews called it as a critical step in the island’s recovery and said that the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are resilient and they are committed to rebuild the businesses, communities as well as cultural celebrations.



In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl and several weeks of restoration and rebuilding efforts, many accommodations and businesses on Petite Martinique and Carriacou have resumed operations by offering services to locals, visitors and relief personnel.



The resumption of this service by SVG Air serves not only as a means of transportation but as an important support to the economic recovery of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. It is a chance for businesses to thrive and reconnect with tourism markets and for visitors to rediscover the warmth and culture of the islands.