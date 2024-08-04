Dominica’s Jasmine Schofiled sets new national record at Paris Olympics

Her previous personal best was 30.26 seconds and with this, Schofiled became first female swimmer to represent Dominica since 2000, when her mother Francillia Agar swam at the 2000 Sydney games.

Roseau, Dominica: National Swimmer- Jasmine Schofield set a new national record and personal best in the women’s 50metres freestyle event on Saturday at 2024 Paris Olympics. She swam in 29.91 seconds and finished in third place in her meet.

Her previous personal best was 30.26 seconds and with this, Schofiled became first female swimmer to represent Dominica since 2000, when her mother Francillia Agar swam at the 2000 Sydney games.

After the event, Schoefield with her mother gave an interview and expressed pleasure with the performance. She added that she performed to the best of her ability as she gets a new national record, new personal best, she couldn't be happy be more with performance personally.

“I was nervous, I mean no pressure, just like the whole country watching you, but so I was back there with all of my girls, we’ve been competing for a while, we were all so excited for each other and I think that really help the vibes.”

Her mother also complemented Jasmine for her performance and added that she saw her daughter doing hard work for the event all day. She said that it is an amazing feeling and time as she is proud of her daughter.

Agar added that her daughter has done a lot of work as it was amazing just seeing her wake up really early at three in the morning month after month, week after week. “She has been committed since six last month, she’s worked really hard, and I am just really proud to be her mom.”

Dominican athlete hoped for next time and said that hopefully she will return to the stage in 2028.

Dominica is being represented by four athletes in Paris Olympics including two girls and two boys in which Warren Lawrence and Jasmine Schofield missed the chance for the medal. While, Thea Lafond created history by winning first-ever medal for the country in the women’s triple jump.

She won the gold medal and finished the drought of Dominica for Olympic medals by jumping with 15.07 metres.

The last athlete of Dominica- Dennick Luke will compete on August 7, 2024 for the second medal.