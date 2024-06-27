23-year-old killed months after being kidnapped in Trinidad

According to the police officials, the victim has been identified as Jamal Ramnath, who is a construction worker of Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin. He was shot to death inside the house where he was working near Bowen Patino Heights, Cap-de-Ville area in Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year-old father of two was gunned down at his job site in Point Fortin, Trinidad, just a few months after he was kidnapped. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, leaving the victim’s family seeking answers.

According to the police officials, the victim has been identified as Jamal Ramnath, who is a construction worker of Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin. He was shot to death inside the house where he was working near Bowen Patino Heights, Cap-de-Ville area in Trinidad.

It was also said that another worker escaped the incident unhurt. It is said that Ramnath’s mother named Janelle Nelson had dropped him off at his work site just before 8 am on Tuesday. He and his co-worker had begun working on the house which has been under construction since last week.

Just a few minutes later, the workers saw two gunmen emerging from the bushes, which led them to run for their lives. The gunmen went before Ramnath, who ran up to the stairs before being shot multiple times.

Her mother reported that by the time she reached home, someone had notified him of the brutal incident that claimed the life of his son. She further reported that her son was kidnapped last year in September along with three other men.

She reported that he was held for almost 16 days in Venezuela and was released after a ransom was paid. The father of 2 was previously charged with drug-related offenses but has been trying to become a better person since then.

Meanwhile, the killing left the house owner shocked, with the residents of the area complaining that no community is safe anymore.

The police also reported that they found 14 spent shells at the scene while the officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 are carrying out investigations to find the gunmen and bring justice to the victim.