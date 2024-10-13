Nevis outshines Bahamas and BVI as Caribbean’s top island in Condé Nast Traveler’s Awards

Sunday, 13th October 2024
Nevis: The Condé Nast Traveler U.S. Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 has marked Nevis as one of the Caribbean’s Top Island. Nevis grabbed sixth position leaving behind Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas.

Nevis had a score of 89.47 which landed it in the sixth position, however, the top positions were grabbed by Bermuda, Anguilla, and St Barthélemy. The island which is lesser known to tourists across the globe, has made its presence heard in the luxury tourism market globally with this achievement.

The list of the Caribbean and Atlantic islands according to their rank as Top islands by Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards is as follows.

  1. Bermuda 
  2. Anguilla 
  3. St. Barthélemy 
  4. St. Lucia 
  5. Jamaica 
  6. Nevis 
  7. Turks and Caicos 
  8. United States Virgin Islands 
  9. Aruba 
  10. British Virgin Islands 
  11. Dominica 
  12. Puerto Rico 
  13. Cayman Islands 
  14. Barbados 
  15. Curaçao 
  16. Antigua 
  17. Grenada 
  18. The Bahamas 
  19. St. Maarten 
  20. Bonaire 

The island of Nevis has further received recognition for three of its renowned hotels under the list of Top Caribbean Resorts, which has been ranked by the magazine’s readers in the United States and United Kingdom. 

These three hotels include Paradise Beach Villas, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Montpelier Plantation and Beach. The Ministry of Tourism for Nevis in light of this achievement stated that they are ‘Grateful’ to those who voted. 

St Kitts and Nevis has left a huge impact on its visitors with its warm hospitality. The island offers a unique blend of cultural celebration and energetic activities driving excitement among tourists. 

From Hiking and ultimate Dining amid the beaches, Eco Parks and Land Rover Safaris, the island provides the tourists to engage in activities and create lasting memories to cherish. 

The island was notably also named as the second most affordable romantic honeymoon destination for newlyweds early this year. The island topped the chart among 29 other countries across the globe, including Canada, South Korea, Hungary, and more. 

These achievements made by the island among top destinations globally and across the Caribbean prove its growing demand among travel enthusiasts globally. 

