Dominica ranks #11 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Islands 2024

In a significant development, Dominica has been voted #11 among Caribbean and Atlantic islands in Condé Nast Traveler's Top Islands: Readers' Choice Awards 2024 list.

This marks the second year in a row the island of Dominica has received this prestigious award, moving from #15 in 2023 to #11 this year.

The list which comprises of two countries across the Caribbean and The Atlantic has ranked Bermuda at the top with 91.22 scores followed by Anguilla and St Barts at 2nd and 3rd place respectively with 91.01 and 90.21 scores.

Dominica stands at 11th with 88.65 scores above Barbados, Antigua and Grenada, to name a few.

The complete list of Top Islands by Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards is as follows:

Bermuda 91.22 Anguilla 91.01 St. Barts 90.21 St. Lucia 89.6 Jamaica 89.53 Nevis 89.47 Turks and Caicos 89.29 United States Virgin Islands 89.1 Aruba 88.97 British Virgin Islands 88.66 Dominica 88.65 Puerto Rico 88.55 Cayman Islands 87.52 Barbados 87.16 Curaçao 86.79 Antigua 85.65 Grenada 85.33 The Bahamas 85.27 St. Maarten 85 Bonaire 84.99

According to the information, this renowned magazine Conde Nast Traveler made its list after 575,048 votes were cast following which these exceptional resorts, hotels, destinations, airlines and cruise lines were named among the best in the world.

The small island nation of Dominica is consistently making it to international magazines for being the best in the Caribbean.

Last month also, the acclaimed Conde Nast Traveller published an entire article on Dominica entitled "This Caribbean Island Is Back From the Brink—and Ready To Share Its Treasures With the World."

In this long feature, one of the magazine's authors explained in depth his personal experience with Dominica and what the island is best known for, including its lush tropical rainforest, which covers more than 60% of the island or the indigenous Kalinago people or the Jungle Bay hotel which lens into nature island.

Not only this, but Dominica also made it to the cover of Condé Nast Traveler's September/October issue. In this incredible article, the spotlight shone on the island's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant community.

This showcases that the small yet breathtaking island is garnering international attention with travellers finally getting to know this hidden gem in the Caribbean which is a perfect destination for vacation with partner, family or friends.