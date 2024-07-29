Friday, 9th August 2024
Four Seasons Resort Nevis builds 58 additional luxury residences

Monday, 29th July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four Seasons Resort Nevis is all set to offer additional 58 luxury residences, where the home owners can expect world class services and amenities. 

The hotel chain says that the expansion in the residential portfolio would significantly speak of the luxury hospitality that the place holds. Notably, the additional villas are being constructed in collaboration with F.S.R Estates Limited. 

The President of Global Business Development at Four Seasons Resort- Bart Carnahan expressed his excitement for the expansion announced as this will provide buyers with an opportunity to experience the renowned services and quality in Nevis.

Significantly, under the advancement, the Nevis Peak residences will offer 1 to 3 bedroom units ranging from 1725 to 3730 square feet. These are located along the 7th and 8th fairways of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. 

As per reports, this new community, there will be six low-rise buildings with four to ten villas each. Each full- furnished home is being designed for outdoor living, with the interiors by Ward & Co. that will feature modern Caribbean design. The designs will include-

  • Open-concept floor plans
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Covered Terraces
  • Natural Wood
  • Stone Details 

All these will offer stunning views of the Nevis Peak, Caribbean Sea and the surrounding rainforest. Four Season Resorts says that the new residences have been designed for the exceptional living at Nevis Peak that have all in it to present the charm of the place.

The residents at the place will also have access to all the amenities at the Four Seasons Resort that will include; three pools, pickleball courts, the largest tennis complex in the Caribbean, and a Kids' splash pad. There as well will be four restaurants, three lounges and a full-service spa, extending all at one place.

All the operations under this project will be led by the residential team which is led by the Director of Residences. The team ensures that the residents and their homes receive better service and quality.

Along with all, certain additional services as well will be offered which includes; housekeeping, personal chefs, menu planning, childcare, tennis lessons. With all exclusive services which will be provided to the residents will foster peace of mind of the residents.

Sasha Baptiste

