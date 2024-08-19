Dominica and top resorts up for multiple awards in 2024 Caribbean Journal Travelers' Choice

The nominees from the island includes Secret Bay under the Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean and Best Boutique Hotel; Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort under the categories of Best All-Inclusive Resort and Best Family Resort.

In a significant development, Dominica and its top resorts has been nominated under multiple categories for the 2024 Caribbean Journal Travelers' Choice Awards. The voting for the awards is now open with the authorities urging the travellers to cast their votes before October 1, 2024.

Dominica itself has been nominated under the Best Caribbean Adventure Destination, Best Caribbean Eco-Tourism Destination, Best Caribbean Destination, and Best Caribbean Diving Destination.

All these nominations showcase Dominica's and its resorts' increasing presence among travelers and regional platforms. The nominations also shows that the Nature Isle and two of its resorts are among the top choice for travellers while planning a vacation to the Caribbean.

According to the information, interested people can click on this link https://www.caribjournal.com/.../how-to-vote-for-the-cj.../to vote for their favorite destinations.

The Fort Young is Dominica's finest heritage hotel, offering a unique combination of luxury, discovery, and history. It is an all inclusive resort offering guests with the best luxury amenities including thermal springs, Old Oven Art Gallery, underwater adventure and much more.

The officials of the Fort Young Hotel took to Facebook to call upon the travelers to vote for them and said, "This is your chance to share why Fort Young Hotel and Dominica are amongst your favorite family resorts, all-inclusive experiences, and dive destinations in the Caribbean. Vote now until October 1st."

The Secret Bay is a six-star resort and residence on the Caribbean's Nature Island, Dominica, featuring 19 private villas, three beaches, on-call hosts, chefs, and guides.

The Secret Bay officials also called upon their fans and remarked, "Voting is now open for the 2024 Caribbean Journal Travelers' Choice Awards! This is your chance to share why Secret Bay and Dominica are amongst your favorite resorts, honeymoon hotspots, and adventure destinations in the Caribbean. Vote now until October 1st."

Both these resorts on the island offer the best luxury amenities to the visitors, making their vacation one to remember for a lifetime.

Notably, this year's CJ Caribbean Travellers' Choice Awards, nominated by their editorial team, covers a total of 30 different award categories, from the best Caribbean destinations to the region's top luxury resorts to the great restaurants in the region and much more.