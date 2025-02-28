Dominica ranked among World’s Top Sustainable Travel Destination by UK’s Olive Magazine

Dominica: UK based Olive Magazine has recognised Dominica as a top Sustainable Travel Destination in the world. In a comprehensive list released earlier this month, the magazine said that Dominica is where nature thrives and adventure flows in harmony with the environment.

“Over two-thirds rainforest, rivers winding like lifelines, and volcanic wonders that remind us of nature’s untamed beauty—this island is built for explorers who tread lightly,” it added.

They further asked the visitors to hike to the legendary Boiling Lake, snorkel vibrant reefs or watch whales in their natural sanctuary noting that every experience gives a deeper connection to nature with a lighter footprint.

Ranked at #5, the magazine noted that having over two third of its land covered in rainforests, Dominica is often known as the nature island. The list has been topped by Singapore followed by Valencia and Placencia.

Talking about the Nature Isle, the magazine said that there are several low-impact adventures to be experienced in Dominica including kayaking, snorkelling and whale and dolphin watching along with 170 plus bird species, more than 1000 flowering plants and 300 plus miles of trails in the Morne Trois National Park.

Talking about the local cuisine of the island nation, Olive Magazine said that the colonial French, English and Spanish influences are evident in the cuisine, and it is the perfect place to enjoy fresh grilled marlin, lobster, chicken or callaloo spinach as well as dasheen/taro vegetable.

While suggesting places to live in Dominica, the magazine said that visitors can find organic food, yoga and meditation along with a nature focused spa at Rosalie Bay eco boutique resort, where, from March to September, one might see turtles lay eggs on the beach or witness hatchlings as part of the turtle conservation programme.

Visitors can also stay at the gorgeous Papilotte Wilderness Retreat with its own herb and medicinal garden, waterfall bathing as well as hot mineral pool.

The island has been promoting sustainability on a large scale with several of its new projects including Geothermal Power Plant, Climate Resilient Infrastructure and much more.

