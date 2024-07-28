PM Rowley to join counterparts in Grenada for 47th CARICOM meeting

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will be traveling to St George’s, Grenada, today to attend the highly anticipated 47th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM. The meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.



The Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community will be held from July 28 to 30, 2024, and will address key regional issues such as food security, climate change, economic cooperation, and digital resilience.



According to the information from the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Rowley will be accompanies by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Reginald Armour SC.



The meeting will also focus on several issues including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change and Sustainable Development. Not only this, but the impact of Category 5 Hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean region will also form part of the discussions.



While PM Rowley will be in Grenada, the Minister of Energy Stuart Young SC will be acting as the Prime Minister until his return.

This annual meeting will be joined by all the leaders from across the CARICOM and their delegations and will deliberate the decisions which influence the Community.



The opening ceremony of the meeting will take place today at St George’s University during which there will be several key addresses by Chairman Dickon Mitchell, Outgoing Chairman, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett.



One of the key highlights of the opening ceremony will be the formal admission of Curacao to CARICOM. The event will be livestreamed on various channels of the CARICOM from 4 pm onwards.



The next two days of the 47th annual meeting will also feature several discussions and business sessions, giving the leaders the perfect stage to discuss the individual and common concerns of the Community and find solutions for them.



Moreover, the meeting will conclude on July 30 with a closing press conference at Radisson Grenada Beach Resort at 4:30 pm.