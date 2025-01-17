Friday, 17th January 2025
Dominica Named #1 in BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025

The Commonwealth of Dominica has gained international recognition with being named as the Best Place to Travel in 2025 by internationally renowned travel magazine BBC

Dominica has been named by the BBC as the #1 place to travel in 2025. In a list of “The 25 best places to travel in 2025” the UK based news giant lauded the island for its sperm whale reserve, and commitment to marine conservation as well as regenerative tourism. 

BBC also acknowledged Dominica’s plans to expand infrastructure, introduction of digital immigration forms to ease travel. 

In a further spotlight, the BBC mentioned the construction of the Cable Car in Dominica that will take passengers from the Roseau Valley up to the Boiling Lake.  

With direct flights from the United States, new luxury resorts on the horizon and endless adventure, from wild river gorges to lush rainforests, BBC said that Dominica is inviting everyone to explore its pristine natural beauty like never before. 

“Several new hotels are opening in 2025 (adding nearly 500 rooms with a 25% increase in inventory), including the six-star Hilton Tranquillity Beach Resort and Spa in Salisbury. Or choose a tried-and-true classic such as Secret Bay, a luxury eco-property that frequently tops sustainability lists,” added BBC.  

Talking about the world’s first sperm whale reserve, the magazine said that Dominica now offers the opportunity to swim alongside sperm whales in an ethical and sustainable way as part of its groundbreaking commitment to marine conservation and regenerative tourism.  

It was said that limited permits for whale swims ensure intimate, respectful encounters which offers visitors a once in a lifetime experience to share the water with these incredible marine animals while facilitating research and creating sustainable tourism opportunities for locals.  

Several new hotels are also opening this year which will add around 500 rooms with a 25 percent increase in inventory. This includes the six-star Hilton Tranquillity Beach Resort and Spa which will be located in Salisbury.  

With this recognition, Dominica is making waves on the international front and its tourism appeal and offerings is being recognised by everyone worldwide. The list released by BBC aims to offer the travellers with insights into their travel plans for the year.  

Complete list of BBC’s 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 

  1. Dominica 
  2. Naoshima, Japan 
  3. The Dolomites, Italy 
  4. Greenland 
  5. Wales 
  6. Western Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada 
  7. Tucson, Arizona, US 
  8. Western Australia 
  9. Sri Lanka 
  10. Panama 
  11. Rif Mountains, Morocco 
  12. Bradford, England 
  13. Jordan 
  14. Haa Valley, Bhutan 
  15. Hawaii, US 
  16. Uzbekistan 
  17. Haida Gwaii, Canada 
  18. Emerald Coast, Nicaragua 
  19. Isle of Man 
  20. Pakistan’s Gilgi Baltistan region 
  21. Azores 
  22. Kansas City, Missouri, US 
  23. Bolivia 
  24. Botswana 
  25. Oslo, Norway 

Monica Walker

