Jamaica sees major decrease in petroleum prices, Kerosene drops by $3.06

Jamaica: The petroleum refinery of Jamaica, Petrojam, has announced significant changes in the prices of petroleum products, with the prices of all products going down significantly. From today onwards, motorists will have to pay lower prices for gas when they go to the pumps.



Kerosene has witnessed the biggest drop of $3.06, with the new price now being $176.12. This comes as a huge relief for the citizens and residents of Jamaica.



The price of gasoline has also been slashed by $1.17, with Petrojam saying that E10 87 will be sold for $177.80 per litre and E-10 90 will be sold for 185.81.



On the other hand, the automotive diesel oil has moved down by $1.08 per litre to be sold for $178.03 while the ultra low sulphur diesel will now be sold for $186.03 per litre after a reduction of $1.19 per litre.



In the meantime, Petrojam also announced that the propane cooking gas has went down by $0.69 and will now be sold for $72.96 while butane has dropped by $0.25 to be sold for $80.97 per litre now.



The state-owned oil refinery said that the retailers will be adding their mark-ups to the announced prices as of today only.



These price changes come after a week of an increase in the prices of these products which made the consumers feel burdened and keeping that in mind, the government has once again reduced the prices, making it somewhat easier for consumers to make the purchase of these necessary products.



On the other hand, the citizens have also expressed their concerns about the gas stations not following the reduced prices, with several of them taking to Facebook and urging the government to put some stricter measures in place.



“It only drops for the gas station to buy it,” wrote a user named Kesha Walker, while another user said, “Come to Mandeville, it looks like a Russia-themed go to buy their gas all most $300 a liter.”