SLP Secures Clean Sweep Victory, Philip J. Pierre Leads With 79.88% Votes

The polling stations opened at 6 am and closed around 6 pm, giving voters enough time to go out and cast their ballots in the highly anticipated 2025 general elections in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia: As predicted by WIC News’ online polls, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and his Saint Lucia Labour Party has secured a clean sweep victory in the highly anticipated December 1 general elections. This comes after the SLP has secured a whopping 14 out of 17 seats in the highly anticpated 2025 polls.

With this win, the Labour Party has secured a second consecutive term in the office and defeated the major opposition United Workers Party with a huge lead.

Contesting from Castries East, PM Pierre maintained a steady lead over UWP’s Peter Chiquot from the moment counting began on Monday evening and went on the become the Prime Minister for the second time in a row. As of this time (8:22 pm), Pierre has secured 822 votes which represents 79.88% of all ballots counted in Castries East and this reinforces his dominance in one of the SLP’s safest constituencies.

Meanwhile, the UWP is leading from one seat as of now that is of party leader Allen Chastanet in Micoud South. Chastanet is ahead with 1,248 votes while SLP's Shanda Harracksingh trails at 761 votes. However, political experts are arguing that Chatanet's current margin is weaker as compared to his 2021 performance.

Preliminary results released by the officials showed the SLP winning in 14 out of 17 legislative seats which secure them an easy win, as many, including WIC News had predicted. Though official results are yet to be released, the SLP’s likely win has secured Pierre a second term in office.

According to the Saint Lucia Electoral Office, a total of 179,154 voters registered themselves from across the 17 constituencies and they came out in large numbers to vote for their favourite candidates. This is the most voter turnout which the Saint Lucia has seen in several years.

By voting for the Labour Party, the locals have chosen better economic growth, social investment and technological transformation, as mentioned in the administration’s 2025 manifesto. As PM Pierre described the manifesto as a roadmap for a “stronger, safer, and more equitable Saint Lucia,” the citizens are now looking forward to the newly elected government undertaking everything as mentioned in their manifesto.

Pierre, 71, took over leadership of SLP in 2016 but has been involved in politics since 1985.

Final Seat Count – Saint Lucia Elections 2025

SLP – 14 Seats Won

Castries East – Philip J. Pierre Anse La Raye/Canaries – Wayne Girard Soufrière – Emma Hippolyte Choiseul/Saltibus – Keithson Charles Micoud North – Jeremiah Norbert Castries South – Ernest Hilaire Dennery North – Shawn Edward Gros Islet – Kenson Joel Casimir Vieux-Fort North – Moses Jn Baptiste Laborie – Alva Baptiste Castries South East – Lisa Jawahir Babonneau – John Paul Estaphane Vieux-Fort South – Dr. Kenny Anthony Dennery South – Paul Prospere

Independents – 2 Seats

Castries North – Stephenson King Castries Central – Richard Frederick

UWP – 1 Seat