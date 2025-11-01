USVI: St Thomas Woman arrested for sharing private intimate videos without consent

The victim discovered that his private intimate videos and images were circulating online without his consent, prompting a police investigation.

St. Thomas: A woman identified as Kalila Roberts has been arrested and charged on Thursday for secretly recording private sexual encounter videos and images of a man and uploading it online without his permission. The charges include, non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, cyber harassment, and disturbance of the peace.

According to St Thomas police reports, this incident was reported by the male victim on September 18, when he noticed that his private video was circulating online without his consent. The officers registered his complaint and suggested he record his statement on September 26 to the Domestic Violence Unit.

In a statement given to officials he told them that he first learned about the images and videos on September 6 through his relative who told him, a man looking like him is engaged in a sexual act with a woman and the images and video are circulating online.

He further told the officials that after watching the pictures, he immediately recognised the individuals and place in the video. And with that he also told them that the location was of Kalila Roberts residence, the women seen with him in the pictures and videos.

The victim also claimed that he had repeatedly asked the woman about the camera in her living room during the encounter, if the camera in the living room was operational and working. But despite his repeated asking she denied and assured him that the camera was not functional.

However, later he discovered his private videos and images were circulating online exposing his identity without his permission from the same place and woman.

Authorities stated that, after the St Thomas police started their investigation into the matter, the suspects Kalila Roberts surrendered to the officials at the Domestic Violence unit on Thursday October 30.

Along with this they also stated that the suspect refused to provide a statement to the officials as she was advised by her private legal counsel. Also the officers told her constitutional rights and after that they detained and charged her with the offences including non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, cyber harassment, and disturbance of the peace.

Reportedly the V.I Police Department assured and confirmed the victim that the case remains under active investigation.