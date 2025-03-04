Tuesday, 4th March 2025
Pastor arrested over years of child abuse and sexual contact charges in USVI

Pastor Lawrence Turnbull was arrested on Friday facing multiple charges, including child abuse, obscene internet contact with a minor and unlawful sexual contact.

St Thomas, USVI: A 63-year-old pastor of the St Paul Baptist Church has been arrested and charged for child abuse and unlawful sexual contact in British Virgin Islands. The suspect reportedly hails from Tortola but he migrated to the USVI some years ago.  

According to the information, Lawrence Turnbull was arrested on Friday on several charges including child abuse, obscene internet contact with a minor, unlawful sexual contact, harassment by telephone, cyberstalking and disturbance of the peace.  

The police report stated that a minor reported to the police that over the last six years, Turnbull – who served as her pastor – build a relationship with her and called himself as her mentor and father figure. However, the minor said that she later realized that his intentions were not genuine.  

Investigators revealed that Turnbull reportedly exploited the trust of the minor by engaging in inappropriate physical contact in spite of her repeated attempts to avoid him on several occasions.  

The victim also provided evidence to the police which shows Turnbull’s involvement in the sexual contact and indicated that he continued to try to pursue her even after she clearly expressed her disinterest. The investigation by police officials ultimately led to his arrest by the Major Crimes Unit.  

The police reported that Turnbull was taken into custody around 2:30 pm on Friday and his bail was set at $60,000. He was also transported to the Richard N Callwood Command where he was processed before being remanded to the Bureau of Corrections where he is pending his advice of rights hearing.  

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals expressing their anger over the pastor. “Prime example why your faith needs to be in God and not your pastor, because he, too, is human and also a sinner who will be judged the same as the rest of us,” wrote a user named Lu S Henley while another user said, “This is why I do not leave my kids with no pastor or adult by themselves in no church.” 

Monica Walker

