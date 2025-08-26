Tragedy at Normandie Hotel: Newlywed man drowns in pool, wife’s whereabouts unknown

The incident has shaken the nation, sparking heated discussions online. Many locals on Facebook are calling it a mystery, especially with no news about the deceased’s missing wife.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a man drowned at the Normandie Hotel, Port of Spain in Trinidad after he faced difficulties while swimming. The incident took place on Sunday morning around 10 am.

According to the information, the man was staying at the hotel with his wife and the couple got married just a week ago. He was found at the bottom of the pool on Sunday morning, and his discovery was met with loud screams from other guests.

Soon after the discovery, immediate efforts were made to resuscitate him at the hotel however despite the several attempts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook to call it a mystery as there has been no word on the whereabouts of the deceased’s wife.

“Heard that the pool doesn't have proper signs and there is a part that drops 10ft,” said a local named Serah Jane while another said, “Where was his wife when he was swimming in that pool, you just get married and on, your honeymoon supposedly.”

While the incident is still a mystery for everyone, the police officials say they will be providing information as it becomes available.

