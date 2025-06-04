Wednesday, 4th June 2025
Jamaica: 8-year-old drowns at Cooper River Falls while swimming

An 8-year-old drowned after struggling in strong river currents while swimming with a group.

Wednesday, 4th June 2025

Jamaica: An 8-year-old boy drowned at the Cooper River Falls in Mount Peace, Lucea, Hanover in Jamaica. The incident took place on Sunday, and the authorities revealed that the victim is Romaine Beckford.  

According to the reports, around midday, Romaine along with a group of individuals went to swim in the river when he reportedly faced difficulties and drowned because of the heavy pressure of waves. While all others managed to come out of the water, the minor was unable to manage himself and drowned.  

Soon after the tragic incident, his accompanists informed the police following which the body was removed from the water. A team from Hunters Search and Rescue Team was deployed at the site to find the child’s body and they were able to locate it within a few hours.  

The team removed the child’s body and transferred it to the nearby hospital where it is currently waiting for a postmortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences. “Why do people go to the river when it is raining? The river is changing every minute. The child does not know that so instead of the familiarity of a calmer river he is greeted with a high volume of rushing water. Oh little one you will always be remembered and loved,” wrote a user named Mohammed while another user said, “This is why it's important to learn CPR. Everyone should know how to do CPR. Should be taught in school every 3 years.” 

The child long gone. Rocks and that raging water.... CPR wouldn't have saved him. He most likely had internal injuries including head injury. Rip little one,” said another. 

As of now, there has been no word from the child’s family, but authorities said that they were inconsolable and are expected to plan the child’s funeral soon.

