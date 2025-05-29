Jamaica: Missing 8-year-old autistic boy found dead in parked car

The body of 8-year-old Navardo, who had been reported missing, was tragically discovered in a parked car in the Gregory community.

Jamaica: A decomposing body found inside a parked car in Gregory Park, St Catherine, Jamaica in believed to be that of an eight-year-old child who had been reported missing since Saturday. The discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon and the victim has been identified as Navardo Blackburn.

According to the information, Navardo, who was an autistic child, was last seen at a playfield in the community of Gregory that afternoon. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the residents in the area reported a foul odour coming from a car in the area and immediately alerted the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reported that they made the grim discovery in the trunk of the motor car. Initial reports had indicated that the dead body was that of an adult however the missing child’s uncle reportedly identified the body as Navardo’s.

Following the discovery, the mother of the child was seen breaking down in tears. She said that he was a loving baby, very lively and would make everyone laugh. The mother that she noticed his autism when he was three, but she still loved him with her whole heart.

Mother of Navardo Blackburn The victim, along with his three siblings, aged 15, 5 and 4, were left in the care of their grandmother on Friday as the mother had to go to collect food at a nearby fish fry. She said that she immediately went looking for her son after coming back only to see all of them playing.

According to the mother as she made her way towards her child, Navardo saw her and immediately dashed into an avenue and that was the last time she saw him. Prior to the discovery on Tuesday, a police force team along with some locals searched for the child everywhere along Dyke Road and banks of the Rio Cobre.

When they were unable to find him, the locals started to make their way home and during that time some women noticed an old car being swarmed with flies due to a bad odour. The child’s mother said that she knew in her gut that her son in inside the car and she immediately moved to tears.

Meanwhile, the police said that they are investigating the circumstances behind this tragic incident.