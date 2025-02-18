Belize: Missing man found dead in bushes after 10 days

A local discovered a body hanging from a tree while strolling in the bushes and immediately contacted the police to report the incident.

Belize: After ten days of frantic search and worry, the body of Carlos Cassanova, who had gone missing, was finally found by local authorities in the bushes of Orange Walk town in Belize.

According to the information, the discovery was made after a man known as Vitalino went into the bushes to stroll where he saw a body hanging from a tree on Monday evening. Soon after the discovery, he called the police to report about the same.

The police confirmed that the body was that of the missing Carlos Cassanova and the body was reported to be in a decomposed state. The officials reported that the circumstances surrounding the death of the man remain unclear as of now and investigators are actively working to gather more details.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance to come up with information related to the disappearance of the San Pedro Town resident Carlos Cassanova.

Reportedly, the victim was last seen just before midnight on February 8, 2025. There were reports that he was in the back of a police mobile when he was last seen.

His sister, Telma Corado, said that she has received those reports, but the Belize Police Department has said that this narrative is not accurate and the discovery of his dead body in a tragic manner now makes it clear that he was killed by someone with intention.

As details of his death are still under investigation, questions and speculations arise about what may have happened to him in the past 10 days.

Locals are also expressing their shock and urging the police for justice. “They need to check his phone and see who he communicated with last and the purpose of going that way. RIP so sad this world is so cold,” wrote a user named Bella Tres while another user said, “They need to check all their expensive cameras that they wasted tax money on and see what he found. What happened to all them cameras?”